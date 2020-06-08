6 Ways To Celebrate Pride At Home While Honoring Black Lives Matter

When you think of Pride, the first thing that comes to mind might be a bright, rainbow-filled parade full of fabulous participants. But this year, between social distancing and the current protests against police brutality and racism, you might be feeling a little confused about your festivities. Still, you can and should honor this important month with your family. So what are some ways to celebrate Pride at home while still supporting Black Lives Matter?

“You have people who believe that Pride and these protests are mutually exclusive, and that’s absolutely not true,” Carolyn Wysinger, the board president of San Francisco Pride, told Vogue. “That idea stems from the whitewashing of Pride. The original brick was thrown by Marsha P. Johnson at Stonewall. One thing that we’re going to be focusing on in this year’s Pride is really making sure that people understand that Pride’s original intent was to defend black bodies —that black queer bodies are always just as violently targeted, sometimes more so than straight counterparts.”

In a statement on June 1st, GLAAD declared their support for the loved ones of George Floyd:

"This Pride Month, we’ll be centering and lifting up the voices of Black LGBTQ people. There can be no Pride if it is not intersectional. We are Together in Pride."

Show your kids how cities across the country are planning events in support of both LGBTQ and Black communities, like NYC Pride's virtual rally against police brutality and discrimination hosted by trans journalist Ashlee Marie Preston and trans actor Brian Michael Smith, and talk about ways you can help to support these communities. Here are some meaningful and magical ways to make this month an ongoing ongoing celebration of Black LGBTQ voices.

1. Virtually Tour A Stonewall Exhibit Give the family a history lesson and an art lesson at the same time and take a virtual tour of the "Art after Stonewall, 1969-1989" exhibit at the Columbus Museum of Art in Ohio, which "features more than 200 works by LGBTQ and straight artists who engaged with queer subcultures during that time." Considered by many to have been the catalyst for the gay rights movement, Black LGBTQ individuals were incredibly instrumental in the Stonewall Riots. "One of the most important figures in the LGBTQ rights movement was black queer activist Marsha P. Johnson, often regarded as one of the most vocal leaders of the Stonewall riots," reported Buzzfeed. "Along with Latina queer activist Sylvia Rivera, Marsha founded the advocacy group S.T.A.R. (Street Transvestite Action Revolutionaries), which fought for the rights of LGBTQ youth, particularly homeless trans youth. Marsha is also remembered for activism in the AIDS crisis."

2. Decolonize Your Workout If you've been looking for a way to get everybody moving when they're stuck inside, Decolonizing Fitness LLC can help. Run by Ilya, (he/they), a "Black, non-binary, trans-masculine person," Decolonizing Fitness is a "social justice platform in support of body diversity" offering fitness coaching and other services. Check out a free video, then sign up on Patreon for more (memberships start at $2 per month).

3. Buy From Black LGBTQ Vendors Mommy and Me "Mali Collection" Matching Accessory Set in Benin Blue Burkinabaé | $112 see on Burkinabaé Supporting Black LGBTQ artists is a great way to participate in Pride. Burkinabaé sells matching head wraps, queen hoops, and headbands in stunning colors and prints, and there's even a Mommy & Me set (above). Headbands for kids come in three sizes, from baby to young child. Order these beauties, then have a photo shoot and post the results on social media (be sure to tag the brand).

4. Come To The (Virtual) Cabaret Since you can't see a song-and-dance number in person, check out New York City-based cabaret star Stephen S. Miller's "The Mama Rose Show" — especially because the most recent episode features 13 special guests who contributed video messages about Black Lives Matter. (Participants include NYC-based singer/LGBTQ activist Tym Moss, Staten Island-based LGBTQ activist Jennifer Maroni, and NYC-based award-winning drag performer and LGBTQ activist Zola Powell, so this is perfect for aspiring thespians.) "I stand in solidarity as an ally with my black brothers and sisters," said Miller in the video. "We are one, we are the rainbow that makes this world what it is. It is very important, specifically today, that we open our ears and our hearts to hear what our black brothers and sisters are saying. I hope this episode will be just one way to educate everyone that black lives matter."

5. Netflix & Raise Your Consciousness There's so much amazing content on Netflix from Black & LGBTQ filmmakers, directors, screenwriters and actors telling stories that need to be told (both family-friendly and not so family-friendly, so save some for after the kids go to bed). If you haven't already, check out Ryan Murphy's Pose, the award-winning drama about the African-American and Latino LGBTQ and gender-nonconforming ballroom culture scene in 1980s NYC (at the height of another pandemic: AIDS).