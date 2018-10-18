60 Sick Under-The-Radar Products On Amazon That Reviewers Swear By

Getting on the bandwagon with all the latest trends can be fun, but it occasionally feels like you might be missing out on all the other stuff you have to seek out yourself. But, if you're only sticking to the more mainstream "popular" choice — whether it's with movies or makeup — there might be a catch you didn't see coming: You may well miss out on some truly sick under-the-radar products on Amazon that reviewers swear by.

There's always going to be that one thing you see everywhere on social media and that you eventually knuckle under to buy, and obviously, that's cool — I'm a big fan of those cult-favorite products on Amazon, too. I mean, there is a reason things attain cult status, right? Of course, the popular crowd turns up some great #winners. My own personal award in this category goes to Spindrift water which is conveniently available via Amazon Pantry. But don't miss out on the road less traveled either, because word is, that makes all the difference.