With Labor Day weekend fast approaching, families everywhere are preparing to celebrate summertime's final hurrah. That said, waiting for your three-day weekend to arrive can make time slow to a crawl. To help you get through those final hours, these memes for Labor Day can serve as a happy distraction. Vacations, grills, and the end of summer can stir up a lot of feelings, as well as some pretty funny memes.

Like many memes, these tend to fall on the side of slightly cheesy humor. OK, they're very cheesy, to be honest. But when you're counting the minutes to vacation freedom time, goofy humor is just what your tired brain needs. At least, that's how my overworked brain reacts.

And really, Labor Day is a great holiday, so it's definitely worth the wait. Unlike major holidays that require so much preparation, Labor Day weekend is all about chilling and relaxing and enjoying your time off from work. It's a gloriously low-key holiday, perfect for the end of summer.

Lastly, it's wise to take a moment and remember the reason for Labor Day, supporting and honoring hardworking people. "Each year, Labor Day gives us an opportunity to recognize the invaluable contributions that working men and women make to our nation, our economy and our collective prosperity. It gives us a chance to show gratitude for workers' grit, dedication, ingenuity and strength, which define our nation's character," said Thomas E. Perez, the 26th Secretary of Labor. Celebrate this legacy with a chill weekend.

1 An Adorable Holiday OK, it's kind of a dad joke. But this would be the most adorable holiday ever. I want this to be an official event, with happy labrador dogs all over the place.

2 Super Stoked Even if you don't have any plans in particular, three-day weekends are always thrilling. It's cool if you wind up doing a little dance every time you remember that. Actually, dancing might be the best response of all.

3 Zoom, Zoom No matter how old you get, it's easy to get antsy right before a break. That final work day always feels like it lasts twice as long as usual. But when it's time to leave, nothing can hold you back.

4 Summertime Blues Even if you aren't the biggest fan of summer, it's often bittersweet to see the season go. Still, the holiday that marks the unofficial end of summer is pretty exciting for many people. Hopefully, the days of never-ending sweating will be gone soon.

5 Intense Grilling If you go to a cookout, at least one person is going to get a little elitist about grills and grilling techniques. It's inevitable. But chances are, whatever food they make will be amazing.

6 The Return Even the best long weekend has to end sometime, and that time is Tuesday morning. It's OK if you aren't super happy that Tuesday, because getting back into your routine can be rough.