7 Moments Of Pure Love You’ll Experience As A New Mom

I thought I could learn everything I needed to know about motherhood in a book. From the moment my pregnancy test indicated a positive result, I dove into non-stop research, determined to absorb as much knowledge as I possibly could on my quest to become a "good" mom. But as I found out, and as all moms inevitably find out on their own, research couldn’t prepare me for last-minute birth complications, breastfeeding challenges, or health complications that come along with parenting a new human. And yes, while new motherhood can feel stressful at times, it's so important to remember that this isn't always the case.

I know that during your frantic online searches and late-night dives into the trenches of mommy forums, you'll come across a lot of facts about new parenthood that might leave you feeling anxious or worried. To combat all those feelings, we've partnered with WaterWipes to highlight a few uplifting moments of new motherhood that are nothing but pure love. Read on to get excited about everything you have to look forward to — or to relive some of the sweetest moments from your own time as a new mom — and remember that the best moments of being a mom make everything else feel totally worth it.

This post is sponsored by WaterWipes, the world's purest baby wipes.

The First Time Your Eyes Meet When I first met my newborn son, I couldn't believe I was finally meeting the life that I'd created. Seeing him opening his eyes couldn't have been more amazing to witness, and even now those eyes look at me with the same trust as love we saw on the first day.

The Joy Of Your First Nights At Home Together Ashley Batz/Romper OK, this one is a bit of a mixed bag. I was straight-up terrified when the nurse gave us permission to take our son home, away from the constant supervision of the NICU. I had no idea what to do on his first night home with us, but by the next morning my sense of accomplishment was off the charts. Nothing was as terrifying as that first night of having our new baby home, and I don't know if anything compared to the joy of realizing we were the reason he made it to the next morning.

Realizing You Have What It Takes To Care For Your Baby Courtesy of WaterWipes When we brought our son home from the hospital, we knew nothing. Neither of us had much experience with babies, and one cliche that gave me extra terror was (cue music) diaper changes. As a new mom, I wanted to avoid products that I knew could irritate my son’s delicate newborn skin. Thankfully, products like WaterWipes, the world’s purest baby wipes, gave us peace of mind since they’re made with 99.9 percent water and just a drop of fruit extract. Confidently making these choices for my son was the reassurance we needed to know we could trust our instincts and handle this parenting thing.

Witnessing Their Heart-Warming First Smile Ashley Batz/Romper Like many babies, my son's first smile was more of a reflex, but that didn't make it any less beautiful. In the moment, I remember feeling frustrated and overwhelmed, but that one slight muscle movement showed me I'd apparently done something right.

Hearing Them Speak Their First Words Ashley Batz/Romper As expected, I put in all the hard work of carrying and laboring over my child and his first word was “dada.” Never mind how messed up that is, but not even the tinge of jealousy could bring down the joy I felt at that point in time when I heard him use his voice for something other than crying.

All Of Those ‘Just Because’ Cuddles As They Grow Courtesy of WaterWipes Spoiler alert, but those precious cuddles we get from our newborns steadily decrease over time, which makes those spontaneous hugs my son gives me now all the more special.