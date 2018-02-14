If the TV sitcoms we grew up with were any indication, then all wives really want on Valentine's Day is for their spouse to show up with a giant, satin-covered box of chocolates and an armful of long-stemmed red roses — or even a poetic declaration of true love, spoken aloud for all to hear. Of course, TV isn't real life (even if chocolate is always a win), and not everyone has the ability to wax poetic on the spot. So what are some existing Valentine's Day love poems your wife is sure to fall in love with this year?

And no, I'm not talking about the kind of flowery cursive prose you find inside a greeting card at the pharmacy. That's not to say there aren't some perfectly fine pre-packaged choices you can stuff into a red envelope, of course, but if you're looking to show your wife how deeply loved she is on a more literary level, there's certainly no lack of love poems out there that are bound to speak to her very soul. Whether you write one of these out by hand on carefully chosen, artisan-made paper or get down on one knee to read it out loud (or, let's face it, copy and paste it into a text because it's the thought that counts, right?), these gorgeous words could be just what her heart needs to hear this Valentine's Day.

1 "Looking at Each Other" by Muriel Rukeyser Giphy Perhaps best known for her poems about feminism, social justice and Judaism, Muriel Rukeyser also wrote one stunning love poems, like "Looking at Each Other" (particularly timely for its references to fighting for acceptance in same sex relationships). Yes, we were looking at each other Yes, we knew each other very well Yes, we had made love with each other many times Yes, we had heard music together Yes, we had gone to the sea together Yes, we had cooked and eaten together Yes, we had laughed often day and night Yes, we fought violence and knew violence Yes, we hated the inner and outer oppression Yes, that day we were looking at each other

2 "After Paradise" by Czeslaw Milosz Giphy With the very first line of "After Paradise," Nobel Prize-winning poet Czeslaw Milosz speaks to the spousal relationship: "Don't run anymore." What follows serves as an exquisite reminder of how important it is to always hold the little things in a long-term relationship sacred. You must be attentive: the tilt of a head, A hand with a comb, two faces in a mirror Are only forever once, even if unremembered, So that you watch what it is, though it fades away, And are grateful every moment for your being. Let that little park with greenish marble busts In the pearl-gray light, under a summer drizzle, Remain as it was when you opened the gate. And the street of tall peeling porticos Which this love of yours suddenly transformed.

3 "Valentine" by Carol Ann Duffy Giphy Marriage isn't always a bed of roses, as the saying goes, which is what makes Scottish poet Carol Ann Duffy's "Valentine" such a perfectly relatable (and yet somehow still so romantic) poem. Not a red rose or a satin heart. I give you an onion. It is a moon wrapped in brown paper. It promises light like the careful undressing of love. Here. It will blind you with tears like a lover. It will make your reflection a wobbling photo of grief. I am trying to be truthful. Not a cute card or a kissogram.

4 "Another Valentine" by Wendy Cope Giphy Originally commissed by The Daily Telegraph from award-winning poet Wendy Cope, "Another Valentine" puts a sweetly hilarious spin on long-term love. Today we are obliged to be romantic And think of yet another valentine. We know the rules and we are both pedantic: Today’s the day we have to be romantic. Our love is old and sure, not new and frantic. You know I’m yours and I know you are mine. And saying that has made me feel romantic, My dearest love, my darling valentine.

5 "Having a Coke With You" by Frank O'Hara Giphy Any poem that includes the line "I look at you and I would rather look at you than all the portraits in the world" is surely a poem any wife (or human) would appreciate, but this poem by Frank O'Hara goes a step further in elevating some of the most mundane moments in a relationship. "Having a coke with you," he writes: is even more fun than going to San Sebastian, Irún, Hendaye, Biarritz, Bayonne or being sick to my stomach on the Travesera de Gracia in Barcelona partly because in your orange shirt you look like a better happier St. Sebastian partly because of my love for you, partly because of your love for yoghurt partly because of the fluorescent orange tulips around the birches partly because of the secrecy our smiles take on before people and statuary it is hard to believe when I’m with you that there can be anything as still as solemn as unpleasantly definitive as statuary when right in front of it

6 "Romeo and Juliet" by Richard Brautigan Giphy Both unsentimental and incredibly sentimental, if that makes sense, "Romeo and Juliet" by post-Beat era poet Richard Brautigan is one that will sums up married love rather perfectly, whether or not it was intended to do so. If you will die for me, I will die for you and our graves will be like two lovers washing their clothes together in a laundromat If you will bring the soap I will bring the bleach.