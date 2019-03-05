St. Patrick's Day is celebrated the world over with heaps of traditional Irish fare, green beer, and of course, Shamrock Shakes. (Minty goodness.) This year, St. Patrick's Day falls on a Sunday, so it's the perfect time to have a huge bash, and perhaps call in sick at work the following Monday. When you're planning a party, you want a good mix of fancy and down to earth foods, and that can be a challenge if you're preparing it all yourself. That's where your trusty Instant Pot comes in. These Instant Pot recipes for St. Patrick's Day 2019 are fast and simple, and they offer huge flavor.

I am a diehard Instant Pot (IP) fan. It makes everything from the perfect fluffy rice to perfectly braised lamb shank. I have even made a cheesecake in my IP. It is a workhorse in my kitchen, right up there with my KitchenAid stand mixer and Cuisinart food processor. I love it so much I named it — Theseus, because it can always get me out of a jam.

It was built for a holiday that celebrates corned beef. (Because if you don't cook that just right, it's like eating shoe leather. And pro-tip, if you like corned beef, buy a ton of it right now, because this is the only time of the year that it goes on sale.) But if you need more Irish inspiration, here are nine Instant Pot recipes for St. Patrick's Day.

1 Creamy Mashed Potatoes A Cozy Kitchen A Cozy Kitchen has taken the worst bits of work out of mashed potatoes, and made this creamy version for the IP. Don't get me wrong, all the rich, buttery goodness is still present, but there's also something extra that makes you tilt your head and wonder.

2 Corned Beef & Cabbage Stew A Spicy Perspective Could this recipe for corned beef and cabbage stew from A Spicy Perspective be any more perfect? It's cold right now in the Northeast, and this corned beef and cabbage stew is the ideal thing to warm up family and friends. It's a spin on the original that you didn't even know you wanted.

3 Baby Back Ribs Foodie Crush Baby back ribs are perfect for any party, but especially a holiday where much beer is being consumed. Ribs and beer just go together, and this spicy sweet rubbed baby back ribs dish from Foodie Crush calls for a pint of Guinness if you ask me.

4 Garlic Mashed Potatoes I Am A Food Blog If there's anything better than mashed potatoes, it would have to be garlic mashed potatoes. This recipe from I Am A Food Blog would be delicious with corned beef or brisket, or even spooned into stew. Personally, I enjoy garlic mashed potatoes with a dollop of sour cream and a side of fried onions.

5 Instant Pot Garlic Butter Brussels Sprouts I Am A Food Blog You need a green vegetable for St. Patrick's Day, and this IP garlic butter Brussels sprouts are perfect for this time of year. These savory umami delicious globes don't lose all their texture like the sprouts I was fed as a child — they're bitter and wonderful.

6 IP Pulled Pork My Baking Addiction Corned beef is great and all, but sometimes you hunger for something a bit different. There is no party without pulled pork in my house, and this recipe for IP pulled pork sandwiches from My Baking Addiction takes only 70 minutes, and the ingredients are simple and easily accessible.

7 Instant Pot Beef Stew Budget Bytes Brisket is going to be on sale for a while leading up to St. Patrick's Day, and it makes some of the best stew meat in my opinion. This IP beef stew from Budget Bytes is both frugal and delectable.

8 Cheesecake My Baking Addiction Ireland is known for their amazing dairy, and this IP cheesecake from My Baking Addiction would be a fantastic way to showcase the wonder of all things butter and cheese. Pro tip: follow the recipe to the T. Do not substitute or miss any steps.