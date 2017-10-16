9 Times You Should Never Eat Carbs

Carbs aren't the worst thing you can eat, but certain kinds, under certain circumstances, can make some people feel pretty crummy. In fact, there are even a few times you should never eat carbs. Learning more about these dietary staples and their effects on your body might change the way you look at white bread forever.

So what are carbs, exactly? Carbohydrates are macronutrients made from the starches, fibers, and sugars in food, according to Live Science. They are found in everything from bread to baked potatoes to milkshakes. Although going low-carb is a dietary trend, the types of carbohydrates you eat may be more important than the amount of carbs you take in, according to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. This is because some sources of carbohydrates are healthier than others. For instance, both quinoa and French toast contain carbs, but the first version — a nutritious seed — is generally healthier than refined white bread in the breakfast food. In addition, even a bowl of plain oatmeal contains some carbs, and most people would consider that a healthy dish.

So in general, people may want to monitor the carb intake from refined foods such as white bread, pasta, and cakes, according to the Mayo Clinic. These foods can sometimes wreck havoc on your mood, energy levels, and digestive tract, so sometimes they are best avoided. Read on to learn when to steer clear of refined carbohydrates.

1 When You're Trying To Eat Healthy Portions Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Choosing meals and snacks with some substance (i.e., protein and fiber) is a good way to control portions, because they make you feel full. Refined carbs are easy to overeat, because they have almost no fiber or minerals left, according to Healthline. Consider this: it would be easy for many people to eat an entire box of breakfast cereal in one sitting, because it doesn't feel substantive. The idea of eating a dozen apples in one go is kind of unthinkable, though. All that fiber would fill you up.

2 When You Need An Afternoon Boost Couleur / Pixabay Those office pastries sure look tasty when the 2:00 pm slump sets in. But refined carbs can make you feel more tired, despite an initial energy boost, according to HuffPost. They will only make your drop in energy levels worse.

3 When You Are About To Workout Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Granted, some athletes swear by carbs, and to them I say: you do you. For many people, though, refined carbs can lead to disagreeable problems mid-workout, such as stomachaches, according to Fitness. A lot of this is based on individual preference, though, so it may require trial and error on your part.

4 When You First Wake Up Flashfranky / Pixabay OK, so a big plate of waffles first thing in the morning is delicious. But many breakfast foods such as pancakes, cereal, and toasted white bread are refined carbs that will spike your blood sugar and crash before noon, according to Healthline. They won't sustain you for several hours.

5 When You Have Tummy Troubles PATRICK HERTZOG/AFP/Getty Images Sure, nibbling saltine crackers is a trusted way to ward off nausea. But it turns out certain types of carbs, such as wheat or barley, are hard for some people to digest, according to Brides. If you are going to eat these foods, pay attention to your body's reaction.

6 When You Want To Avoid Bloating Meditations / Pixabay Do you want to ward off bloat? Many types of carbohydrates can cause bloating, particularly in people who already suffer from irritable bowel syndrome, according to Healthline. Foods that are easier to digest may be a better call.

7 When You Need To Get Energized RitaE / Pixabay Eating when you're tired is a natural response. However, snacking on refined carbs can make your energy level spiral, according to Prevention. If you want your brain and body to feel sharp, choose foods with more substance.

8 When You Have A Big Event jarmoluk / Pixabay If you're gearing up for an important meeting or a friend's wedding, then stepping away from the simple carbs is a good idea. Given the connection between eating carbs and feeling fatigued — or experiencing stomach problems — they may not be the best food choice before a big event. If you're even slightly concerned about an energy crash, skip the muffins.