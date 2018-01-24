A Crockpot Started The Fire On 'This Is Us' & Twitter Is Swearing Off The Household Appliance

There were a ton of ways that fans theorized how Jack died on This Is Us and when it was revealed that it was related to a house fire, there were then new theories that stemmed from that. But no one could really predict that a Crockpot started the fire on This Is Us, and Twitter is saying what we're all thinking when it comes to fearing the household appliance now. I mean, I'm probably never going to leave my Crockpot on low overnight or when I'm not home now for fear of setting my own house on fire, but to be fair, mine isn't also close to 20 years old.

Tuesday night's episode of This Is Us was all about fooling viewers until the final moments, when the fire actually started and we had to walk down memory lane through each room of the house as it went up in flames.

More to come...