Since the outcome of the 2016 presidential election, one major issue that many progressive women have been concerned about is the potential overturn of Roe v. Wade, the bill that safeguarded reproductive care — and specifically, abortion rights — under federal law. On Nov. 16, The New York Times reported that Ohio is one step closer to passing dangerous anti-abortion legislation. Now, though, abortion could become punishable by death in the state, thanks to this newly proposed house bill.

It goes without saying that sweeping legislation like this does have to go through due process before it is made law. However, there does seem to be a scary amount of momentum not only to ban abortions altogether, but to enforce almost shockingly severe consequences to mothers or doctors found "guilty" of it.

House Bill 565 extends the definition of a person in the state's criminal code to include an unborn fetus, or really, anyone with a heartbeat, The Independent reported. When that is the case, anyone found guilty of abortion would be punished the way someone convicted of murder would. Most upsettingly, Bill 565 makes "no exceptions" for victims of rape, incest, or instances in which the life of the mother is at risk, which seems ludicrous at best.

Of course, many people have highly polarized views of what constitutes grounds for abortion, the most of extreme of which do not even consider the risk of a mother's life excusable.

However, The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists told USA Today in a statement that sometimes, abortions are medically necessary. "Abortions are necessary in a number of circumstances to save the life of a woman or to preserve her health. Unfortunately, pregnancy is not a risk-free life event."

But there are other reasons that women would seek abortion that don't have to do with threatening their life. In fact, The Guttmacher Institute reported that 3/4 of women who seek abortions do so for lack of financial resources (they could not theoretically pay for pregnancy care and/or the costs related to raising a child) just as many say it would interfere with work, school, or their ability to care for others, sometimes "including existing children."

Be that as it is, some politicians seem confident that the bill will pass, despite protests.

For example, Ohio Gov. John Kasich has said he will "veto" the bill immediately if it is brought to his desk, The Columbus Dispatch reported. (In 2016, Columbus.com reported Kaisch vetoed a similar "heartbeat" bill, but also confirmed a 20-week abortion ban at the same time.)

However, one of the most important aspects of the bill that needs to be discussed is this: banning abortion will not eliminate abortion. It will only ensure that more women are seeking them out in unsafe and potentially dangerous ways.

The United States can turn to countries such as the Dominican Republic as an example. According to Human Rights Watch, the country's ban on abortion has lead to many "clandestine" abortions, endangering many lives.

“Women and girls in the Dominican Republic have always defied the abortion ban, but they have been forced to put their health and lives on the line to end pregnancies clandestinely,” Margaret Wurth, senior women’s rights researcher at Human Rights Watch and the author of the report that outlined the severe issues that the country is having with reproductive health rights. “Congress should decriminalize abortion and ensure that women and girls have access to safe and legal abortion by trained providers, instead of leaving them to use dangerous underground methods.”

All in all, if Bill 565 were to be passed, it would undoubtedly come with severe consequences for women's reproductive health. WOSU reported that the bill is currently being considered by the House's health committee.