Abusive Parenting Can Be Inherited, Study Says, But Here’s How To Break That Cycle

Abusive parenting could be verbal or physical and, regardless of what form it takes, it could leave scars that stay with children even when they become adults and parents to children of their own. And now new research says that abusive parenting can be inherited, according to Gulf News, which means it could affect generation after generation. But with the right steps, parents can break the cycle so they don't repeat the same abusive behaviors of their own parents.

A 2013 Harris Poll survey found that 81 percent of parents believe that hitting is a sometimes acceptable form of discipline, and two-thirds said they had used it with their children, according to Gulf News. But studies over the years have suggested that harsh physical and verbal punishments are both ineffective and harmful, and they can cause behavioral and physical problems that follow children well into adulthood.

Harsh physical punishment, for example, is associated with "increased odds of childhood maltreatment, including emotional abuse, sexual abuse, physical abuse, physical neglect, emotional neglect, and exposure to IPV [intimate partner violence]," according to one 2017 study, "The Relationships Between Harsh Physical Punishment and Child Maltreatment in Childhood and Intimate Partner Violence in Adulthood."

Likewise, a 2013 longitudinal study of 967 two-parent families and their children also found that harsh verbal discipline (defined as "the psychological force causing emotional pain or discomfort to correct or control behavior") in early adolescence can be harmful to teens later, and they tend to misbehave at school, lie to their parents, steal, or fight. And, moreover, parents' hostility toward their children also increases the risk of delinquency and fosters anger, irritability, and belligerence in adolescents.

Now new research has suggested that adults who've endured physical and emotional abuse from their parents when they were children are more likely to repeat those patterns with their own children. According to the study by the University of Washington’s Social Development Research Group, poor parenting, including physical and emotional abuse, was frequently observed across three generations, suggesting that those choices can affect families for decades, according to Gulf News.

"If you’ve been abused, you may become an abuser yourself," says Susan Newman, a social psychologist and author of Nobody’s Baby Now: Reinventing Your Relationship with Your Mother and Father, according to Gulf News. "It’s comparable to alcoholism: If there’s a lot of drinking in the house, it’s likely that your children will start drinking as well."

That's because it's difficult to deal with unresolved traumas from one’s past, which can heavily influence a person’s present, according to Lisa Firestone Ph.D., who wrote on the subject for Psychology Today. She wrote that she's seen "men and women who grew up in dramatically different social and economic environments than that of their children recreate the exact same emotional climate within their own families." And whether they blame their parents or defend their actions, they tend to struggle with breaking the cycle of abuse that hurt them when they have to deal with their own children.

That said, Newman has shared some advice for breaking the cycle of abuse, according to the Chicago Tribune. She said the first step is to acknowledge your own abuse, which may also be the most difficult step. She said that looking back with an objective perspective is crucial, and that "being grown-up gives you the distance to separate out what you think of as harmful or hurtful patterns so you don’t transfer them to your children." She said that adopting an "it doesn't matter, I turned out fine" mindset buries negative emotions that "won't evaporate" and, instead, will "manifest in other ways."

The next step is to recognize the risks and ask for help, as the scars of trauma are often deeper than we can realize, the Chicago Tribune reported. For example, a University of California Los Angeles study found that prolonged abuse causes wear and tear to the mind and to multiple body systems, and it changes the way a person’s brain responds to and processes stress, according to The Washington Post. Newman therefore suggested talking to close friends or spouses, or seeking therapy.

And Newman also suggested celebrating parenting successes throughout life. "When you have a good result in parenting, it’s incremental in rebuilding your self-esteem — it’s important to say to yourself, ‘I have tried hard and followed my instincts and emotions and I succeeded,’” she said, according to Gulf News.

Of course, none of this is as easy as it sounds. But with concerted efforts and mindfulness, parents can indeed break the cycle of abuse.