Ever since model, Ashley Graham, announced that she's expecting her first child, she has been thriving. Her Instagram feed has been filled with the most gorgeous photos of her giving some major love to her bump. And her posts from this weekend has been no different. Ashley Graham's newest pregnancy bump shot on Instagram is proof that she's having a fantastic Labor Day weekend — bump and all.

Labor Day weekend is the perfect time for people to go on one final vacation of the summer. It's a time meant to relax over a long weekend while soaking in those final rays of sunshine before the cooler weather finally arrives. Graham and her husband, Justin Ervin, clearly got this memo.

Over the weekend, Graham took to Instagram to show off her own Labor Day weekend celebrations. In the photo, Graham can be seen sitting poolside in a bikini with a cold beverage in her hand while her husband puts his hand on her bump. The couple looks so happy, relaxed, and in total bliss. And the fact that they didn't have to travel too far from their own home probably contributed to this. "Staycation," she captioned the photo.

Graham's photo is pretty much proof that you can enjoy your Labor Day weekend without having to leave the comfort of your own city. Even if the people you follow on Instagram are giving you some serious vacation envy.

All of her Instagram followers can see that, taking to the comments of the photo to express their excitement for her bump and her little vacation at home.

"Looks like the perfect weekend to me," one commenter wrote.

"All the good vibes right here," another commenter observed.

"The prettiest pregnant lady!!," another commenter stated. "Looking so good, babe."

Those commenters are so right. Graham and Ervin look so beyond happy to be basking in the sun and taking some time to relax. She's practically glowing in the photo. Happiness has been a huge trend throughout Graham's pregnancy so far. Since making her big announcement in early August, she has been nothing but smiles. She's been dancing in elevators with her bump, taking beachside naps with her hand on her bump, and doing yoga (also with her bump). And she's been so happy while doing all of these things. Pregnancy clearly suits Graham very well.

And luckily for her Instagram followers, it doesn't seem like this excitement is going to die down any time soon. In her pregnancy announcement on Instagram, Graham only had the sweetest things to say about this new chapter she is embarking on. "Life is about to get even better," she wrote in the caption of the photo.

She has always been outspoken about wanting to have a family. In January, she told Elle, that she saw kids somewhere in her future with her husband. "Kids will come when they come," she said. "Happiness, right now, is building with my husband and building my business."

And clearly for Graham, happiness is currently relaxing over a long with her bump and her husband. It really doesn't get much better than that.