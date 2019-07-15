Your Guide To Prime Day's Most Amazing Deals Today (Up To 80% Off Across The Site)

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is finally here and from now until 11:59 p.m. PT on Tuesday, July 16, you can save big. Hundreds of thousands of amazing items are on sale — and this year's deals are already proving to be jaw-droppingly good. But with so many products marked down, and new deals dropping constantly, you need someone to help you navigate the chaos. That's where we come in. We're working around the clock to curate all the best Prime Day deals, so you don't miss a thing.

Click here to start shopping the Prime Day deals.

53% Off A Video Doorbell & Echo Bundle Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell with Echo Dot 3rd Gen Amazon | $150 $70 See On Amazon For 53 percent off on Prime Day, this Wi-Fi-enabled doorbell sends you notifications whenever motion is detected outside your front door. You can also link it to your Alexa devices so you can hear your door ring from anywhere in your house.

30% Off The Echo Show Echo Show (2nd Gen), 10.1-Inch HD Screen Amazon | $230 $160 See On Amazon From this Echo Show, you can make video calls to friends and family, stream your favorite television and movies, and even control SMART light bulbs installed in your house. With nearly 5,000 glowing Amazon reviews and a discounted price for Prime Day, this device is truly a steal.

64% Off An Echo Dot & Smart Plug Bundle Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Bundle With Amazon Smart Plug Amazon | $75 $27 See On Amazon At just $27, this Echo Dot and compatible SMART plug are a fantastic deal on Prime Day. Plug any of your favorite appliances or devices into the plug and you can tell Alexa to turn them on and off for you!

64% Off This Crest Whitestrips Teeth Whitening Kit Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Whitening Strips Kit, 22 Treatments, 20 Professional Effects + 2 1 Hour Express Whitestrips Amazon | $70 $45 See On Amazon This fan-favorite teeth whitening system comes with strips that you place on your teeth and a handheld device that uses light technology to further enhance the whitening effect on your teeth. With nearly 4,000 Amazon reviews and a 64 percent off discount, this Crest teeth whitening system is a fantastic buy.

45% Off Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush Philips Sonicare Flexcare Platinum, Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush Amazon | $150 $84 See On Amazon This rechargeable electric toothbrush has three different intensity levels and two different modes so you can customize the way you clean your teeth. It helps remove seven times as much plaque as your standard toothbrush, and is 45 percent off for Prime Day.

30% Off A Kids Electric Toothbrush Oral-B Kids Electric Toothbrush With Coaching Pressure Sensor and Timer Amazon | $49 $34 See On Amazon Backed by more than 4,000 customer reviews, and boasting a 4.3-star rating, the Oral-B Kids Electric Toothbrush is not only highly rated, it's also substantially discounted for Prime Day. Get it for 30 percent off, and help teach your child good brushing habits. Featuring pressure sensors that light up when too much pressure is applied, and a timer in the handle to help kids brush the full two minutes, this round bristled brush is designed for kids' teeth and gums — and accepted by the ADA.

47% Off A 3-Pack Of Fluoride-Free Toothpaste Burt's Bees Toothpaste, Natural Flavor, Fluoride-Free Purely White, Zen Peppermint, 4.7oz (3 Count) Amazon | $18 $10 See On Amazon Burt's Bees natural toothpaste is flavored with real essential oils and made without SLS, parabens, preservatives, or artificial sweeteners. Since three packs are on sale for just $10, you can keep your mouth clean and fresh for quite a while.

44% Off The Echo Show 5 Echo Show 5 Amazon | $90 $50 See On Amazon Add glanceable entertainment to any room with the Echo Show 5, marked down today by 44 percent. The Alexa-enabled device features a compact 5.5-inch smart display screen and full sound, so you can watch the news or movies, follow step-by-step recipes, and make hand-free calls, no matter where you are.

63% Off A Fire TV Stick With Alexa Voice Remote Fire TV Stick With Alexa Voice Remote (Includes $45 Sling TV credit) Amazon | $40 $15 See On Amazon The Amazon Fire Stick is a comprehensive streaming media player that plugs right into your TV allowing you to watch your favorite shows on Hulu, Netflix, and of course, Amazon Prime Video, among others. Plus, this generation comes with an Alexa-enabled remote, so you can control the TV with your voice. Over 12,000 reviewers love it, you can snag if for over 60 percent off.

40% Off An Ring Alarm & echo Dot Bundle Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit + Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Amazon | $200 $119 See On Amazon This five-piece, Alexa-enabled home security bundle is easy to install and doesn't require a professional. Use voice commands to arm and disarm your home, and get alerts on your phone when the motion-activated sensors are engaged. This premier bundle is 52% off for Prime Day.

37% Off An Echo Show With A Security Camara Bundle Echo Show 5 With Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera Amazon | $190 $120 See On Amazon This Echo Show and camera kit allows you watch movies, control any SMART devices in your home, and even stream live video from the included camera. Get it while it's 37 percent off on Prime Day.