The Bey Hive obviously has a lot to look forward to when they attend the On The Run II tour, if Beyoncé's Coachella performances were any indication at all. But this performance is likely to be a lot more personal, since Beyoncé and JAY-Z's new photos with Rumi and Sir Carter are some of the striking visuals that were revealed at the concert on the tour's opening night in the U.K.. And you'll never believe how big the power couple's twins have gotten since the last time the world got a glimpse of them.

On Twitter, one user described them as "incredible" and "cinematic" opening visuals and they aren't lying. In one pic, Beyoncé is holding the twins in front of a bunch of trees and in the other JAY is doing the same. The title cards in between the pictures change. One says "love never changes" and another reads "love is universal." It's not clear from the pics on Twitter if those are the only two cards or if there are more. Knowing Beyoncé, there is definitely more.

This isn't the first time we've seen the twins, of course. Last July, she released photos a month after they were born from their gorgeous mansion in Malibu. So it's been just under a year since anyone saw these cuties.

On social media, as you can expect, people are losing their minds over the gorgeous family pictures. They're also all in agreement that's it been way too long since we last saw the kids. One person wrote, "Really forgot that Beyoncé has twins because we never see them." Another added, "So I totally forgot Beyoncé had twins until just a moment ago." Some poor souls who obviously don't follow the performer on Instagram tweeted that they didn't even know she had twins. That's how little we see them.

Paparazzi obviously hasn't forgotten about them. Given the buzz that these pics have generated, catching Rumi and Sir out in public is a real prize for photographers, despite it being a complete invasion of privacy.

Last year, shots of the family on vacation in Miami circulated around the web with headlines using words like "revealed" or "shares," despite the fact that she had nothing to do with it at all. One person wrote at the time:

I really would prefer she release her own photos of Rumi and Sir. I hate paparazzi pictures, they are such a gross invasion of privacy. They are performers when they are off the stage they are off the clock! Shock the world Bey in your own time!

Those people are right. Of course Bey fans want to see the twins and know more about her family life and all that. And when she's ready and feels like letting people into her (albeit highly curated) world, she does. Whether it's using the twins in her concert visuals or walking red carpets with Blue Ivy, Beyoncé has ways of living her personal life in a very public way. All it takes is a little patience and Queen Bey provides. That should be more than enough.

It's such a stressful situation to be in that Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard started an initiative to ask media outlets to not use paparazzi photos of celebrity's kids. Many outlets have signed onto the initiative and celebs like Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Aniston, Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, and Scarlett Johansson, according to CBS News, have all backed it. It's unknown whether Bey and JAY have signed on, but you have to imagine they support the idea.

That way, when she does decide to open up to her fans like she's doing on this tour with the visuals, she takes everyone's breath away. Which is probably what she's going for anyway.