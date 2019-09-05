'Big Little Lies' Halloween Costumes For Kids To Make You Feel Like You're Living In Monterey
If you're like me, you've probably been thinking about your Halloween costume since Nov. 1 of last year. But for those of you who aren't quite as jazzed, don't worry. Pumpkin spice season just started, which means there's still plenty of time to find inspiration — for you and your kids. Although most parents might brainstorm ideas surrounding children's TV, you could go with something more your speed, such as Big Little Lies. The HBO drama has been on everyone's mind since it wrapped its second season, and quite frankly, Big Little Lies Halloween costumes for kids are surprisingly easy to make. So basically, it's a win-win situation for you.
Whether they're bundling up for a coffee date, dressing up for a fundraiser, or making a big play in a murder mystery, the women of Monterey know fashion. Big Little Lies costume designer, Alix Friedberg, has done a phenomenal job portraying emotions and traits of the characters in their clothing — she even won an Emmy for her work in Season 1. That said, the Monterey Five — Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Celeste (Nicole Kidman), Jane (Shailene Woodley), Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz), and Renata (Laura Dern) — continue to serve power outfits every chance they get, and they do it all in a cozy cardigan by the beach. But enough talk from me. It's time for you to recreate some of Friedberg's looks. So without further adieu, here are a few Halloween costumes for kids inspired by Big little Lies.
Mary Louise Wright's Scream
She may not be part of the Monterey Five, but Mary Louise's (Meryl Streep) scream was the pinnacle of Big Little Lies Season 2. Seriously, the scream was the soundtrack to my summer and possibly one of the most memorable moments of Streep's career to date.
Madeline Martha Mackenzie's Audrey Hepburn
Nothing was more iconic than the explosive Big Little Lies Season 1 finale. Not only did the episode leave fans hanging with a massive cliffhanger, everyone was in awe of the looks inspired by Audrey Hepburn and Elvis Presley. But no one can forget Madeline's Breakfast at Tiffany's outfit.
Bonnie Carlson's Bohemian Chic
Bonnie's effortless style is front and center in every Big Little Lies scene she's in. And while you could opt for one of her signature yoga looks, nothing screams Bonnie more than a kimono-style cardigan and statement jewelry.
Celeste Wright's Coffee Date
Is it really Big Little Lies if Celeste isn't layering a sweater with a jacket? The answer is no. Regardless, this Celeste outfit from Season 1 will always be fantastic, and anyone can pull it off. Who knows? You might even have a few pieces sitting at home.
Jane Chapman's Disco Party
The disco party in Big Little Lies Season 2 gave viewers plenty of looks to fawn over. That said, Jane's hippie costume is probably one of the easiest to replicate. You really only need a pair of flared jeans, a fringe vest, and a headband.
Renata Klein's Golden Glam
OK, forget the champagne flutes for a second, and just focus on the outfit. Renata's golden Saturday Night Fever-inspired dress was the highlight of "She Knows," and the fact she matched her daughter for the party elevated the look that much more. And although it may be difficult to find a dress that lives up to Renata's, you can always search for a golden '70s dress instead. It's the sequin beret that makes the outfit work, after all.
It can be fun recreating looks from Big Little Lies, especially when you might have a few statement pieces already hidden away in your closet. But whether you're going for a comfortable and easy look or you want to go all out like the Monterey Five, there's something your kid is bound to love this Halloween.