If you're like me, you've probably been thinking about your Halloween costume since Nov. 1 of last year. But for those of you who aren't quite as jazzed, don't worry. Pumpkin spice season just started, which means there's still plenty of time to find inspiration — for you and your kids. Although most parents might brainstorm ideas surrounding children's TV, you could go with something more your speed, such as Big Little Lies. The HBO drama has been on everyone's mind since it wrapped its second season, and quite frankly, Big Little Lies Halloween costumes for kids are surprisingly easy to make. So basically, it's a win-win situation for you.

Whether they're bundling up for a coffee date, dressing up for a fundraiser, or making a big play in a murder mystery, the women of Monterey know fashion. Big Little Lies costume designer, Alix Friedberg, has done a phenomenal job portraying emotions and traits of the characters in their clothing — she even won an Emmy for her work in Season 1. That said, the Monterey Five — Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Celeste (Nicole Kidman), Jane (Shailene Woodley), Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz), and Renata (Laura Dern) — continue to serve power outfits every chance they get, and they do it all in a cozy cardigan by the beach. But enough talk from me. It's time for you to recreate some of Friedberg's looks. So without further adieu, here are a few Halloween costumes for kids inspired by Big little Lies.

Madeline Martha Mackenzie's Audrey Hepburn Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/HBO Nothing was more iconic than the explosive Big Little Lies Season 1 finale. Not only did the episode leave fans hanging with a massive cliffhanger, everyone was in awe of the looks inspired by Audrey Hepburn and Elvis Presley. But no one can forget Madeline's Breakfast at Tiffany's outfit. Sparkling Holly Golightly Sleep Mask Set Etsy | $31.45 see on etsy PUFSUNJJ Princess Lace Nightgown Amazon | $22.99 see on amazon

Jane Chapman's Disco Party Jennifer Clasen/HBO The disco party in Big Little Lies Season 2 gave viewers plenty of looks to fawn over. That said, Jane's hippie costume is probably one of the easiest to replicate. You really only need a pair of flared jeans, a fringe vest, and a headband. Chelsea & Violet Girls Flared Pull-On Jeans Dillard's | $39 see on dillard's Kids Peace and Love Hippie Costume Spirit Halloween | $34.99 see on Spirit Halloween

Renata Klein's Golden Glam Jennifer Clasen/HBO OK, forget the champagne flutes for a second, and just focus on the outfit. Renata's golden Saturday Night Fever-inspired dress was the highlight of "She Knows," and the fact she matched her daughter for the party elevated the look that much more. And although it may be difficult to find a dress that lives up to Renata's, you can always search for a golden '70s dress instead. It's the sequin beret that makes the outfit work, after all. L'VOW Sequin Beanie Hat Amazon | $9.99 see on amazon Girls' Hologram Disco Diva Halloween Costume Target | $36 see on target