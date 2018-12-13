As the years go by, I've found that the holidays are a lot less stressful when I can limit my shopping to online purchases and one or two store visits. And when I do shop in a store, I try to choose one that has good deals and a variety of merchandise for everyone on my gift list. One of my faithful standbys is BJs, that mega-wholesaler where no one leaves with only one item. If you're like me, you'll want to know how late BJ's is open on Christmas Eve, just in case you need something at the last minute.

Unless you're one of those super-organized people who get their gift list checked off by Cyber Monday and have their desserts all baked by December 22, you'll need to know which stores to hit when you realize you forgot to buy something for a coworker. Or when you look at the piles of gifts under the tree and notice that one stack is smaller than all the rest. Or when your child sighs, "When are we going to make sugar cookies for Santa?" For those moments, it's nice to know that most BJ's locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, but you'll want to use BJ's Club Locator to double-check the hours of your own local store.

What BJ's lacks in fancy decor and creative displays, it more than makes up for in the size of its stores, its inventory of bulk goods, and its deals. Not only can you stock up on staples like cereal, meat, and juice, you can also pick up gifts for family and friends and everything you need for easy holiday entertaining. All the more reason to stop in before Christmas Eve to get a chunk of your shopping done — particularly since most stores are staying open till 10 p.m. from Monday to Saturday during the two full weeks before Christmas.

Is your front lawn looking a little bare compared to your neighbors'? BJ's has a full selection of outdoor holiday decor, including a cheery light-up reindeer and sleigh for $120 (reduced from $150), a laser light projector that beams a customizable display of red and green dots onto your house, and an LED lamppost for your porch for $35 (down from $50).

You can throw together an impromptu get-together for your friends without having to spend hours getting ready. Just stop by BJ's for seasonal drink cups, matching holiday napkins, wintry guest towels for the bathroom, and a backdrop and props for a selfie station. Then order one of their deli platters, or pick up a couple of jumbo-sized packages of appetizers, such as their mini-quiche selection, spinach pie triangles, or coconut shrimp. Grab a bulk package of soda (your local store may also sell beer and wine), and you're all set. Members can also take advantage of BJ's online grocery ordering service and get all your pantry needs without ever having to push a cart.

Stuck for ideas for your office white elephant exchange or a hostess gift? BJ's has you covered with ready-to-go presents such as a Ghirardelli holiday gift box, cozy faux fur throw, or a cheese board and knife set. For last-minute kids' gifts, go down the toy aisle or go online for finds such as a DIY bath bomb kit, toddler building blocks, a realistic power-tool set, or a PJ Masks Power Booster car with action figure. And let's not forget the wide variety of electronics BJ's has to offer, from TVs to laptops, tablets, and Bluetooth systems.

As you can see, membership warehouse store shopping is handy for more than just getting a month's worth of shampoo. Take advantage of BJ's later holiday hours and their Christmas Eve availability, and you'll come away feeling like Santa. Like Santa's magic, however, it won't last forever: Once BJ's shuts their gates on the 24th, the store will be taking a much-needed Christmas break nationwide until opening hours on the 26th.

