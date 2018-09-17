The Emmys red carpet is a fantastic place for actors to use the platform for good and speak out on issues that matter. And on Monday night, at the 2018 Emmy Awards, Black-ish actress Jenifer Williams did just that with her outfit. Twitter users loved how Black-ish star Jenifer Williams supported Nike at the Emmy Awards, bringing attention to one very pertinent issue.

The golden carpet at this year's Emmy Awards was filled with absolutely gorgeous gowns — and you can't blame the actresses for wearing them. Who wouldn't want an excuse to wear a gorgeous dress and get all dressed up on a Monday? But instead of choosing an evening gown or covering herself in jewels, Williams opted for a more casual outfit, instead, according to TMZ.

But Williams' outfit choice had a huge meaning behind which made it better (in my opinion) than any couture gown worn during the evening. Williams told Variety that her choice to wear Nike (over a designer like Vera Wang) was meant to make a statement.

"I am wearing Nike to applaud them for their support of Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice and police brutality," Williams told Variety.

Her look on the red carpet definitely got her support for the brand across to viewers at home — and of course, she rocked her outfit.

For those who are confused why Williams would wear Nike to the Emmy's — here's a low down. Earlier this month, Nike debuted their newest ad campaign with football player Colin Kaepernick as one of the faces of it, according to USA Today. "Believe in something," the ad read. "Even if it means sacrificing everything." This ad is referring to the 2016 NFL season where Kaepernick made the choice to kneel during while the National Anthem played at the beginning of football games because he was protesting "police brutality and social inequality," according to USA Today.

A lot of people were upset by Kaepernick's decision to kneel during the National Anthem, and therefore, were upset by Nike's decision to support him. This caused some people to destroy their Nike gear in protest of this decision, according to the New York Times.

But Williams' look at the Emmys was the opposite of these protests.

Her choice to support Nike was a deliberate one, according to Variety.

"What can I do that's meaningful?," Lewis said, according to Variety. "I'll wear Nike — I'll wear Nike to say 'Thank you. Thank you for leading the resistance.'"

