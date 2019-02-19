Carter's Semi-Annual Sale Is Perfect For Stocking Up Your Kid's Wardrobe
If you're looking to get the kids' wardrobe summer and spring ready, then you're in luck — the best sale of the year is officially here. Carter's semi-annual sale will get all your kids ready for the upcoming year because right now, the retail giant is offering the lowest prices of the season. It's no secret that kids grow like weeds, but with great deals on swimwear, pajamas, and play outfits, you can keep them in clothes that actually fit without breaking the bank.
The Carter's semi-annual sale has great door buster deals and fun cash rewards available now through March 4 — for every $25 you spend, you get $10 back both in store or online. Winning. The sale runs from Feb. 19 thru March 4, and offers styles for both boys and girls in all sizes and categories from PJs to dress shoes. The deals vary, from half-priced shoes to up to 70 percent of some items. You can stock up on everything from outfits for the end of the school year to Easter celebrations and the first dip in the pool. There are also amazing sale perks like free shipping on orders over $35, and extra coupons, like taking an additional 40 percent off online orders. Basically, you don't want to miss it. Here's just a sampling of some of the items in the Carter's semi-annual sale.
60% Off Baby Girl 3-Piece Sets
Check out this great deal on this adorable 3-piece kitten outfit for infant girls. These are the sweetest looks, and so easy to throw together.
Baby Girl 3-Piece Terry Little Cardigan Set
Adorable 3-piece outfit includes zip-up terry jacket with matching pants and onesie.
Half Price Baby Boy Casual Sets
Or this super cute baby boy casual play set.
Baby Boy 2-Piece Striped Button-Front & Canvas Short Set
Short sleeve cotton button down shirt with canvas shorts featuring a no-pinch elastic waistband
50% Off Dresses
Half-price toddler dresses will complete your family's Easter look without costing a ton. Plus it's so cute, your daughter will definitely want to wear it again and again. (Does it not look like the best twirling dress?)
Toddler Girl Rainbow Tutu Dress
Dress featuring a soft jersey top and rainbow tutu bottom with cinched waist and button back enclosure.
50% Off Boys' Play Sets
Check out these half-off play sets for boys that will keep them fashionable both at school and in the backyard.
Toddler Boy 2-pIece French Bulldog Hoodie & Camo Short Set
Pullover hoodie design top with all over camo shorts design complete this cute look.
Mix & Match BOGO Leggings
This great BOGO deal on leggings will get your kid's closet stocked for next season. Buy one pair of leggings and get two for free. (Also a great deal if you have multiple little girls in your house.)
Cotton stretchy leggings with covered elastic waistband
20% to 70% Off PJs
Sleep sets are on sale for up to 70 percent off and will keep your little one comfortable all night long. Now if only these jammies could guarantee that your kid wouldn't get out of bed again.
Kid Boy 3-Piece Dinosaur Poly PJs
3-piece set dinosaur pattern design bottoms and grey shorts with no-pinch elastic waist, T-rex top to match either bottom.
50 Percent OFF Shoes
Half-priced shoes for both girls and boys will complete their adorable look.
Perfect for school or play, these sneakers are easy to slip on and feature a padded insole and glitter all over.
Half-Price Swimwear
Check out Carter's swimwear on sale for 50 percent off. These suits are both fashionable and keeps kids safe by containing SPF fabric. At this price, you can buy several swimsuits so you don't have to worry about the chlorine, sand, or sprinkler wearing them out. Kids practically live in swimsuits during the summer — might as well get a ton of cute ones, right?
2-piece swimsuit with built-in SPF50 sun protection
50 Percent Off Accessories
Complete their look with these adorable accessories.
100% UVA-UVB sunglasses with pink glitter heart frames.
Half-Off Socks & Underwear
Because no matter what, somehow your kids always need more of these.
Soft cotton blend socks with dinosaur and stripe designs