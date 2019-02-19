If you're looking to get the kids' wardrobe summer and spring ready, then you're in luck — the best sale of the year is officially here. Carter's semi-annual sale will get all your kids ready for the upcoming year because right now, the retail giant is offering the lowest prices of the season. It's no secret that kids grow like weeds, but with great deals on swimwear, pajamas, and play outfits, you can keep them in clothes that actually fit without breaking the bank.

The Carter's semi-annual sale has great door buster deals and fun cash rewards available now through March 4 — for every $25 you spend, you get $10 back both in store or online. Winning. The sale runs from Feb. 19 thru March 4, and offers styles for both boys and girls in all sizes and categories from PJs to dress shoes. The deals vary, from half-priced shoes to up to 70 percent of some items. You can stock up on everything from outfits for the end of the school year to Easter celebrations and the first dip in the pool. There are also amazing sale perks like free shipping on orders over $35, and extra coupons, like taking an additional 40 percent off online orders. Basically, you don't want to miss it. Here's just a sampling of some of the items in the Carter's semi-annual sale.

3 50% Off Dresses Half-price toddler dresses will complete your family's Easter look without costing a ton. Plus it's so cute, your daughter will definitely want to wear it again and again. (Does it not look like the best twirling dress?) Toddler Girl Rainbow Tutu Dress $30 $15 Carter's Dress featuring a soft jersey top and rainbow tutu bottom with cinched waist and button back enclosure. See On Carter's

5 Mix & Match BOGO Leggings This great BOGO deal on leggings will get your kid's closet stocked for next season. Buy one pair of leggings and get two for free. (Also a great deal if you have multiple little girls in your house.) Girl Butterfly Leggings $16 Carter's Cotton stretchy leggings with covered elastic waistband See On Carter's

6 20% to 70% Off PJs Sleep sets are on sale for up to 70 percent off and will keep your little one comfortable all night long. Now if only these jammies could guarantee that your kid wouldn't get out of bed again. Kid Boy 3-Piece Dinosaur Poly PJs $34 $14 Carter's 3-piece set dinosaur pattern design bottoms and grey shorts with no-pinch elastic waist, T-rex top to match either bottom. See On Carter's

7 50 Percent OFF Shoes Half-priced shoes for both girls and boys will complete their adorable look. Carter's Slip-On Sneakers $38 $19 Carter's Perfect for school or play, these sneakers are easy to slip on and feature a padded insole and glitter all over. See On Carter's