Channing Tatum Wrote A Children's Book For His Daughter During Quarantine
Magic Mike has taken on an unexpected and absolutely wonderful new role. Rather than learn how to make banana bread or whipped coffee, Channing Tatum announced he wrote a children's book during quarantine because, as he put it, "things got a little weird."
Tatum's first children's book — The One and Only Sparkella with illustrations from Kim Barnes — is set to be published in May 2021. The 40-year-old actor revealed on Twitter he was inspired to write the book after spending time with his 7-year-old daughter Everly, whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, over the past few months.
"I don't know about you, but things got a little weird for me in quarantine," Tatum wrote on Twitter. "I locked myself in my daughter's room and found my inner child. So this is what I created for my little girl. From what is, I guess, the little girl in me. Thanks for reading."
According to the publisher, The One and Only Sparkella is about a sparkly little girl named Ella, whose classmates try to dull her shine, "but with a little help from her dad, she soon learns the importance of just being herself, no matter what other people say."
Ultimately, the book is an ode to self-esteem and highlights the love between a father and daughter. Tatum told People that Sparkella is dedicated to Everly and "all Dads who might have a little girl."
"Wear whatever, dance however, and be as magical as you can," the dedication of the book reads, according to People. "Because I promise they will return the love."
Tatum has spoken at length about how much he loves being a dad, calling Everly "cool af" in one social media post from 2018. Tatum told Entertainment Tonight in 2018 that his little girl has a bold personality, and she doesn't get it from him or her mom. "She kinda came out that way," he told the news outlet. "I wish I could take credit for that, but I can't really. That's really all her."
It sounds like Tatum had some fantastic inspiration for The One and Only Sparkella. You can pre-order the picture book right now on Amazon or on IndieBound for $18.99.