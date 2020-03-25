Chemicals To Crunchy Moms Everywhere: Hey Gurl

Well, well, well. Look who's back to slum it with her chemical pals. Her Royal Highness, The Queen of Crunchy. The Right Honorable Lady "If I Can't Pronounce It I Don't Eat It." Little Miss "This Is Nothing Sunshine Won't Cure." I always knew you'd be back. Lucky for you, the old gang is still here — drugstore medicines, vaccines, sodium hypochlorite* in disposable wipe form. Welcome home, your majesty. Not too good for us now that you're scared of the novel coronavirus, are you? You're so beautiful when you're angrily scrubbing grout with a Brillo pad.

How long has it been since you first replaced your entire cleaning arsenal with Borox** and started posting memes about GMOs? We're not mad about the midnight booty call, we're happy to see you, happy to help. I mean you can't scrub aaaaaall this away with apple cider vinegar and baking soda*** can you, dear? Be honest: there is not an oil for this.

Elderberry Syrup? Decent guy, but you know he's in over his head here. And colloidal silver? Pfft. Girl, I could have told you he was full of it from day one. Still, he wooed you with his silver-tongued promises that all turned out to be total fabrications and now where are you: in the cleaning supplies aisle, praying you can find some powerful-ass disinfecting wipes and bleach before you head to the pharmacy for Children's Tylenol. Because you know who really has your back and, spoilers, it ain't household cleaners made from bark and rose petals and overpriced sugar pills.

Aw yeah, take the cap off. Getty Images

Baby, when did you realize that chemicals are capable of saving millions upon millions of lives? Was it when you figured out that COVID-19, despite it's laboratory-sounding name, is also "all-natural" (organically grown in a bat, babe). Maybe it was when you realized that everything is made of chemicals. Not just us, but the elderberry and vinegar and geodes and, yes, viruses, too. (Some of the chemicals working in your crunchtastic, all-natural remedies and cleaning supplies are the same ones that you find in us at higher — and often more effective — concentrations.) The day you realized that "ethyl beta-d-glycopyranoside" might be hard to pronounce and sound terrifying but you feed it to your baby every time you give them an organic strawberry.

Girl, we get it. We can be harsh; some of us can be downright toxic. We're rough around the edges and, true, we're not always good with kids. But you know we're really good at? Disinfecting stuff, treating illnesses, and killing viruses, so lie down and let us get. to. work.

We know this might be a one-night or one-pandemic thing, and we won't blame you if you eventually go back to lemon juice once this lets up, but we ask, when and if you do, to remember who you turned to when all of this went down... and who was there for you.

*You know, bleach

**Sodium bicarbonate (C2Na)

***Disodium tetraborate (Na2B4O7)