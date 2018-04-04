Being a parent to one child is already a huge responsibility. But when you add another kid into the mix, you have to be doubly present and available. So it's totally understandable that some parents might feel a little worried about how things might change when their family grows — like Chrissy Teigen, who is expecting her second child later this year. But Teigen's parenting fears about having two kids and how she'll be able to divide up her attention once her new baby arrives are so incredibly relatable.

Teigen and husband John Legend are already parents to a super adorable daughter, Luna, who turns 2 later this month, according to People. But Luna isn't the only person they'll be celebrating as a couple — Teigen and Legend's second child, a boy, will arrive two months from now, in June, according to Us Weekly. Needless to say, the Teigen-Legend household will be busy within the next few months. But in the meantime, before the baby is set to arrive, Teigen recently revealed that she's a little worried about becoming a mother of two, especially since Teigen told The Cut that she doesn't believe she is a parenting expert. "I still hit up other people for advice all the time, especially people with two kids," Teigen told the publication.

Who wouldn't want to hit up friends for advice? Especially when they've had the experience and gone through it all enough to be "experts" on the whole "living life with two kids" thing themselves.

Teigen elaborated about those fears, telling The Cut:

That's something I'm really curious about right now — how to deal with your first when you have a second coming along, especially when they're so young. Luckily, a lot of my best friends have two kids and they're teaching me so much. I get really worried that I'm not going to pay enough attention to Luna, but they told me you actually start overcompensating and paying attention to your first. So there are a lot of little things I always wonder about.

At her young age, Luna is going to learn very quickly what it's like to have a sibling in the house and Teigen's fears are completely warranted. The best thing about most parenting fears is that other people have had the same experiences and Teigen definitely is not alone with her fears of introducing a new crying and screaming, but totally adorable baby into their already peaceful household.

But the great thing for Teigen is that she does not have to rely on just her friends for advice on dealing with two children. Plenty of places on the internet are there to provide anxious expectant mothers with advice. For mothers with toddlers expecting one on the way, like Teigen herself, experts suggest that parents talk to their children and tell them a baby is on the way. Once the baby has arrived, according to the Mayo Clinic, parents should introduce their new child to the older child while providing them with plenty of attention so they feel welcomed. Parents should also give their older child a gift that's "from the baby", according to Parenting, so they too feel loved and appreciated.

And although Teigen is a little worried about things might change when she and Legend introduce a new baby into their home, Luna does seem pretty aware of the fact that it's coming. In Teigen's pregnancy announcement, Luna points to her mom's belly and tells her that a "baby" is in there — so the fact that Luna is aware that a baby is on the way is one step closer to accepting the new baby into her space.

Plus, Teigen revealed to The Cut that Luna is "pretty independent" and only really attached to her father and "any one place" or "any one somebody." Still, Teigen told The Cut that she sees Luna only getting jealous about one thing — her breastfeeding the new baby. "All I can really do is worry about the future," Teigen said. "But for now, it's not too bad."

Two months is plenty of time for Teigen to prepare herself (and Luna) for everything that is about to come. But thanks to her friends and some helpful tips from the internet, it's safe to assume that Teigen and her little ones will be just fine.

Check out Romper's new video series, Bearing The Motherload, where disagreeing parents from different sides of an issue sit down with a mediator and talk about how to support (and not judge) each other’s parenting perspectives. New episodes air Mondays on Facebook.