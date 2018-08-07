With so little time on The Bachelorette to go, fans may be getting antsy waiting to find out who wins. Here are some clues that Garrett wins The Bachelorette, because he and Blake both seem to have a pretty equal chance.

This is all just speculation at this point. This season is especially difficult because Becca seems very much into both Garrett and Blake. Furthermore, because this season happened right after Arie's season, I think fans don't trust the lead as much as they used to. Becca said she falls in love with two men this season (Garrett and Blake), which is exactly happened with her and Arie. I feel like this makes her decision so much harder.

"I did develop really strong feelings for a couple of them and I did fall for two guys at the end, yes," Becca told Entertainment Tonight. "I wanted to go through the entire season doing me, and treating these guys with respect. So I will say that I tried to do that the entire journey." So far she hasn't told either Blake or Garrett how she feels about them, but fans are still biting their nails with anxiety. Could Bachelor Nation be in for another crushing Peter Kraus situation?

Well, with that being said, here are the clues Garrett comes out on top:

1 He Got The First-Impression Rose Paul Hebert/ABC Longtime Bachelorette fans know this is a huge deal. The first impression rose has predicted winners the previous three seasons of the show. Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo; JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers; and Kaitlyn Bristowe and Sean Lowe. This is the biggest indicator — on the show, at least — that Garrett wins.

2 Becca's Reaction To The Controversy Giphy If anything besides the first impression rose is an indicator that Garrett wins, it's this. Becca responded to Garrett's Instagram controversy by defending him. When it was revealed that Garrett had "liked" highly offensive Instagram posts, Becca said, "Everyone is entitled to their own opinions," in an interview with E! "And at the end of the day I wanted to go on this journey to open up myself and have people see my love story unfold and I would hope that they would stay open and respect me..." If Garrett wasn't the winner, I would think that she'd be a little harsher.

3 They Bonded Over Loss Giphy As Bachelor Nation knows, Becca tragically lost her dad, Steve Kufrin, to cancer in 2009. During Monday's finale, Garrett confided to Becca's sister to tell her that he related to their family's loss. He, too, has lost loved ones to cancer. Garrett opened up and cried for one of the few times this season, and it was a moment where viewers were able to see another level to his and Becca's relationship.

4 Becca Wants To Be In His Family Giphy Following her hometown date with Garrett, Becca's feelings for Garrett remained strong, if they didn't grow stronger. "I could see myself fitting in with his family for life and starting a family of our own," Becca said. "That's something really special and meaningful. Something just seems so easy and right and natural with him." Well, there you go — she may have been talking about her future in-laws!

5 Becca Accepts Garrett's Past Giphy Garrett is the only guy this season (that fans know of, anyway) who has been married before coming on the show. And it didn't go that well for either party at all. Garrett married Kayla Cunningham in 2015 and they were divorced six months later. That may have been a deal-breaker to some, but Becca clearly believes he's ready for love again.