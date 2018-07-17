Imagine this scenario: you’re sitting at the kitchen table, enjoying dinner with your husband and sweet four year old daughter. And you bring up that the mom of the new girl at pre-school, we’ll call her Dylan, said Dylan wants to have a play date. Usually, that comment would be met with the customary enthusiastic, “Okay. That sounds fun!” Because at that age, no one has real friends yet, so all kids are friends, even if they’ve barely met. But instead, your daughter gets a look of horror on her face, aggressively shakes her head and says a very forceful, “No!” Surprised and confused, you ask, “Why?” And your four year old boldly declares, “I don’t like the color of her skin.”

Boom.

Dylan is an African-American girl from Ethiopia, with no question, very dark skin. And the three of us are, no question, very white. So my husband and I, liberal Jews from Los Angeles who think of ourselves as inclusive and open-minded, exchange horrified looks. Did that just come out of our sweet child’s face? Did she mean what we think she meant? And the big looming question: is our child a racist? The horribleness of the moment overtakes me for a split second and the corners of my mouth start to involuntarily rise, like when you unconsciously laugh at something terrible because you are uncomfortable. I'm a comedian. My whole deal is taking shelter in humor when things get uncomfortable. But one look from my husband that clearly states, “You laugh, I murder you,” swiftly shuts off that impulse. I also quickly decide that to freak out might have the opposite of the desired effect and make the way she's thinking more alluring. So I calmly reply, “Really? I think her skin is beautiful.”

It’s amazing that baby books give you every iota of information on how to go from breast to bottle, or how to deal with the struggles of potty training, but no one warns you that this conversation is coming for you. And it’s coming.

Usually, when I say I like something, she quickly says she likes it as well. Like when I told her broccoli was my favorite food and that I really liked to go bed early. But on this day, she doubles down. She replies, “I don’t. It’s so dark... it looks like chocolate.” Fuck me. Completely thrown, but still trying to sell my side, I reply back, “But you love chocolate.” “Not dark chocolate,” she counters. My thought process is the following: A) How have I raised a child who knows the different chocolates by age four? B) This is profoundly bad.

Now I have lost my way and am officially scrambling. My keep-it-light parenting style is not designed for this. I realize that being funny for a living — and funny about raising kids — has not prepared me for the moments there is nothing funny about. It has actually vastly underprepared me. Super.

Trying again. I explain to her that everyone has different color skin on the outside, but everyone is exactly the same on the inside. I show her that even my skin is different than her skin. And adding to my confusion, this wasn’t the only person of color she had in her life — far from it. So, still feeling her skepticism, I start to go through all the other people in our lives that she knows and loves with all different skin colors. And then immediately feel incredibly racist myself.

This is not going a direction anyone is loving. It’s amazing that baby books give you every iota of information on how to go from breast to bottle, or how to deal with the struggles of potty training, but no one warns you that this conversation is coming for you. And it’s coming. Taking all my points into consideration my daughter very calmly puts out her arm in front of her and states, “Mommy, you see the color of my skin? This is the color of skin I like.” My husband and I, in shock, silently agree that we are going to leave it there for now and figure out our plan. Logic is not going to cut it.

I don’t sleep. What if this is the one thing that she dug her heels in about and never grew out of? What if she grows up to be a great human in every other way, but 20 years from now, goes to a dinner party and casually throws her arm in front of her to demonstrate the color skin she likes? Much worse, what if she acts out the underlying belief in who she hires or doesn't, who she befriends or doesn't, what she teaches her own children?

The next day I do to her preschool to begin the discussion there. First, they assuage my worst fears and explain that many children around this age, regardless of race, have strong thoughts on skin color, and this is when they start to talk about it. (Since then, I now know this to be very true, but no other parents were talking about it!) I also get more information on Dylan that gives more nuance to the situation. Dylan is on the spectrum and accompanied every day by a full-time shadow. She is a great kid but often has trouble controlling her body and voice and sometimes jump out at other kids. And that scared my daughter one day when she wasn’t expecting it. But regardless of that, or knowing that other kids have similar reactions to racial difference, this was upsetting and happening and we needed a plan.

And what is the plan with a 4-year-old? You can’t logically explain the explosive flaws in her way of thinking. You have to quietly show it.

The plan wasn’t particularly funny — I couldn't make a jokey video about it for my Instagram feed — but it was successful. It was actively bringing in more books, music, movies, and television with different cultures and races. It was sitting and watching the Olympics together and purposely recording amazing athletes from every nation to show her. It was “casually” commenting on the beauty, ingenuity, humor, and intelligence of people from all different races, religions and backgrounds. It was being more conscious of the world around us and making sure we did play dates with all the kids in the class. It was doing art and drawing people, using all the colors of crayons. Really, it was just having an open dialogue of talking about skin color, not making it taboo, but making it a fact of life.

We made it to the other side. And all three of us are better for it.

I just wish, moving forward, those baby books spent less time covering teething and more time covering how to talk to your kid about periods, death, and why I yelled at Costco but WE DON'T YELL AT COSTCO. Parenting is the one improv gig where I sometimes wish there was a script.