When it comes to following the lives and times of reality stars, it's difficult to keep up. There's a lot happening, and sometimes, messages can get mixed as "sources" deliver conflicting information. Right now, many Bravo fans are wondering: Did Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs break up? The Southern Charm couple reportedly split, though neither party has confirmed their relationship status.

On Monday, Us Weekly reported that podcast host Kate Casey broke the news of the couple's split via her show, Reality Life with Kate Casey. “She’s told me that she broke up with him and that she blocked his number, but she’s in this weird position because she changed her licensing or she got licensing to be a nurse in South Carolina and really had come to the conclusion that she was going to set up a new life, away from Santa Barbara, in another state across the country,” Casey said, according to Us Weekly. “She’s told me that they’ve broken up, and that she has no intention of getting back together with him and I hope that’s true.”

Seemingly confirming the rumors, on Aug. 1, Jacobs responded to an Instagram question in which a fan inquired whether or not she was really splitting with Ravenel, or if it was just nonsense. "I'll be back in Charleston tomorrow!" she said, referencing the couple's city of residence, according to Us Weekly.

However, fans shouldn't be too quick to make assumptions, because officially, neither party has confirmed the news. Jacob backtracked and followed up the post on Instagram again: “Sorry for any confusion. I don’t plan on addressing rumors or talking about my relationship status to social media at this time," she said, according to People.

Bravo's The Daily Dish reported that during an exclusive interview in which Jacobs reflected on her first year in Charleston, she talked about dealing with self-doubt. "Not a day goes by where I am not met with moments of overwhelming doubt. But the decisions I made became mine and mine alone," she said, according to Bravo. "I’ve had to learn to embrace the freedom of not knowing. It’s a life that forces me to trust myself because there is no one else around on whom to fall back. If I had never left home, I know exactly where I would be right now and where my life would be going. Now, I couldn't even tell you where I’ll be tomorrow."

Though they may not be confirming or denying their relationship status, that doesn't mean they aren't hinting one way or another. E! News reported that Jacobs recently posted a super cryptic Instagram caption, in which she took a photo of a willow tree and wrote: "Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations." Interestingly, the comments are turned off for the post, leaving no room for fans to speculate.

Ravenel, on the other hand, hasn't mentioned anything on his own Instagram page, instead sticking to posting videos with his kids, and of his vacations. Jacobs hasn't made an appearance in any of those posts since the middle of last month, though that doesn't necessarily mean anything about the state of their relationship.

Regardless, it seems that Jacobs and Ravenel have a lot to work through, even if it's just clearing up what's happening with them to fans. Though it's always intriguing to know what's happening in our favorite reality star's lives, they do still deserve a degree of privacy, and will share when the time feels right for them.