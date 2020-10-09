After being hospitalized for COVID-19, President Donald Trump feels “better than he did 20 years ago” thanks in part to an antibody-cocktail, Remdesivir, which was developed with the use of fetal cells. This fact on its own is relatively unremarkable. Many medical advances were developed using cells donated following an abortion.

What is significant, however, is that Trump’s use and praise of Remdesivir stands in apparent contradiction to his administration’s policies on both the use of fetal tissue in research and development — which was severely restricted last year — and his stance on a woman's right to choose.

In addition to highlighting the blaring hypocrisy of this administration, it also stands as a reminder of the importance and history of fetal and embryonic cells in medical research.

According to reporting from the New York Times, Remdesivir (which is not yet approved by the FDA for wide use and was given to Trump through a “compassionate use” exception) was developed through the use of a cell line known as 293T, which originated from kidney tissue gathered following an abortion performed in the 1970s. (Those who have read The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks may recall the concept of “immortal cells,” which can be perpetually replicated in a lab.)

The Trump administration's staunch position against abortion, echoed by the majority of Republican lawmakers, is well known. But it's not just abortions that this administration is hostile towards, but the use of fetal and embryonic cells, even existing cells, in medical research and development. Last year, the Trump administration announced that it would no longer allow government scientists working for the National Institutions of Health (NIH) to conduct studies that use fetal tissue lines created after June 2019, which resulted in the diversion of tens of millions of dollars away from research into diseases like Alzheimers, diabetes, and HIV. This year, the Human Fetal Tissue Research Ethics Advisory Board rejected 13 of 14 grant proposals to non-NIH groups seeking funding. Scientists warn of the consequences of such restrictions, not just on future research and development, but for promising new treatments already in progress.

Fetal and embryonic cells are used in research and development — including several potential COVID-19 vaccines — have been used since the 1930s primarily for three reasons: they are malleable human cells, possessing the unique ability to become any cell in the body, and they replicate quickly. In many cases, there is no alternative that works as well.

It would be tempting, cathartic even, to let this sit as another “gotcha” moment in a long parade of Trump’s contradictions. But in addition to highlighting the blaring hypocrisy of this administration, it also stands as a reminder of the importance and history of fetal and embryonic cells in medical research, of safe and legal abortion, and the misunderstandings that surround both issues.

Donald Trump and Amy Coney Barrett at the White House on Saturday, September 26. The President has nominated Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Many fear that Coney Barrett’s appointment to the court would mean an end to Roe vs. Wade, the landmark case that made abortion legal for American women. (The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Despite wild-eyed accusations of harvesting and selling “baby parts,” the donation of these cells can only be requested after the person has already opted for an abortion, per Federal Guidelines. Neither the person donating the fetal cells, nor the abortion provider can specify where the cells go or how they’re used. And neither can receive compensation for their donation. Cells generally come from elective abortions; due to the higher rate of genetic abnormalities, cells from spontaneous abortions (aka miscarriages) are often unsuitable for research purposes.

Put plainly: cells are donated from abortions that were going to happen regardless and, as a result, provide vital material for scientists to improve, and even save, lives.

There's nothing wrong with a person taking Remdesivir: the drug has been found effective against COVID-19 particularly when given early in the course of the illness, as was the case for Trump. But while he and his doctors had the access and choice necessary to administer this life-saving drug, his administration routinely seeks to deny access and choice not only to the scientists seeking to develop medical treatments via the use of fetal and embryonic cells, but to the abortion services that made Remdesivir possible.