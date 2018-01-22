Elisabeth Moss Was Snubbed At The SAG Awards & Twitter Was Shook

Elisabeth Moss was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series at the 2018 Screen Actor's Guild Awards, and many expected her to win the category. However, Claire Foy ended up taking home the honor for her performance in The Crown. That left some viewers feeling like Elisabeth Moss was snubbed at the SAG Awards. Twitter in particular was definitely disappointed.

Moss had already won a few awards for her role as Offred/June, earning both an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her efforts. Moss was the favorite to win at the SAG awards, with Gold Derby predicting that both she and the series she stars in would end the night victorious. It's clear that banking on Moss was a safe bet, and I think most of us can agree that if she had won, it would have been well-deserved. The Handmaid's Tale took audiences by storm when it was released because of how much it resonated with the current political climate, and Moss' performance was nothing short of incredible.

However, it was a category with a lot of competition and there's no denying Foy also gave a stunning, layered performance as Queen Elizabeth II. With so many amazing actresses around, it's hard to say who earned it more — though Twitter seems to have been rooting for Moss.

