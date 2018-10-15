Fall Clothes For Toddlers, Because Tiny Flannels Are Totally Precious
A truly beautiful season, autumn is all about enjoying the cooler weather outdoors. But first, your kid needs to dress the part. Thankfully, these fall clothes for toddlers will have your little one all set to take on autumn adventure in no time. Seriously, the little sweaters and coats for toddlers are so cute, you'll wish this season lasted all year long.
For the most part, these autumnal clothes are made for outdoor play. Whether your family is hitting up a pumpkin patch, wandering through a corn maze, or simply watching the leaves change color, this magical time of year is all about the great outdoors. So keep your kid nice and toasty as your family enjoys the season's many activities.
Plus, there are so many special treats associated with the season as well. Maybe your kid will try a candied apple or pumpkin bread for the very first time this year, too. Maybe it'll be their first apple picking experience. There's so much to be excited about, even before the holiday season officially cranks up for the year.
So enjoy this beautiful season with your kiddo. Stock up on the precious sweaters and toasty tights now so your kid is totally prepared to enjoy the season in full. Chances are, you'll enjoy the sight of your kid in tiny plaid prints more than just about anything this year.
1Button-Neck Cable-Knit Sweater for Toddler Boys
Button-Neck Cable-Knit Sweater for Toddler Boys
$20
Made from a cable-knit cotton blend, this sweater is absolutely perfect for all your kid's autumnal adventures. The button detailing on the left arm seam is especially precious.
2Balloon-Sleeve Midi Dress for Toddler Girls
Balloon-Sleeve Midi Dress for Toddler Girls
$25
With its fun balloon sleeves and a floral print that's perfect for the season, this dress is just meant for fall. Your kid will love playing with the falling leaves in this sweet outfit.
3Stripe Denim Top and Bottom Set
Stripe Denim Top and Bottom Set
$15
How sweet is this legging and tunic set? The stripes and denim pair together perfectly.
4Toddler Boys' Canvas Anorak Jacket
Toddler Boys' Canvas Anorak Jacket
$22
This sweet gold jacket is the same color as the changing leaves. It's perfect for layering, and the attached hood is great for keeping the chill out.
5Jacquard-Knit Sweater
$8
Nothing says autumn like a comfy sweater. With its raglan sleeves and adorable design, this little sweater is sure to become a favorite.
6Twill Pants
$10
These pants will keep your kid warm, and the elasticized waistband makes it easy to move. Plus, they're available in a whole range of colors to make outfits easier.
7Thermal Raglan Top
$7
Available in a variety of colors, this toasty top is a great staple for the cooling weather. Pop it on your kid and go play in the leaves.
8Fleece Zip Hoodie
$10
This super-soft fleece is ideal for your toddler's next outing. With its fun color and ample pockets, it's sure to become your kid's favorite jacket. Plus, there's a little glittery heart detail on the front.
9Toddler Velveteen Jeggings
$10
These pants are soft and stretchy, and they have real back pockets. Your kid will love wearing them anywhere and everywhere.
10Toddler Plaid Flannel Shirt
$5
Made from 100 percent cotton twill flannel, this shirt is perfection for your kiddo's fall wardrobe. And the price is pretty sweet, too. Whatever outfits you choose, your toddler is certain to enjoy a warm and stylish autumn season.