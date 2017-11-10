Fans Are Spelling Reputation As 'Repuation' & People Cannot Even

Taylor Swift's loyal fans were quick to take to Twitter after the midnight release of her highly-anticipated album Reputation. So quick, in fact, that fans are spelling reputation "repuation" and, well, the rest of us can't even, you guys. Sure, we could collectively blame the late-night release (why, Taylor?) or the excitement of trying to de-code tracks like "I Did Something Bad" and "Kind Of My Heart." But come on, T-Swift fans. We already have to deal with a dude who tweets "bigly" and doesn't seem to know the difference between "to, too, and two." Help us out, here.

Actually, after a scroll through Twitter, it was clear to see that the misspelling (that left #repuation trending worldwide for hours) probably had something to do with Reputation and Spotify. On Tuesday, Nov. 7, it was reported that Swift’s Reputation "won’t be available on any streaming services for at least a week" after its release on Nov. 10, according to The Verge. Some Swifties didn't seem to get the memo, though, and set their alarms for midnight only to be severely disappointed that Reputation was not, in fact, available on Spotify for their listening and speculating pleasure. Fans could, however, purchase Reputation on Apple Music and iTunes. So, you know, not all is lost.

SOMEONE TELL ME WHY I STAY UP TIL MIDNIGHT JUST SO I CAN BE ONE OF THE FIRST TO DOWNLOAD @taylorswift13 's #Repuation ALBUM AND IT'S NOT EVEN ON @Spotify LIKE OMG I'M SO UPSET. — Christian Blake (@misterr_gaga) November 10, 2017

I'm suing @Spotify for not having #Repuation uploading yet — Sarah Moreside (@moreside_) November 10, 2017

Anyone screaming at @Spotify because @taylorswift13 album isn’t up yet? #Repuation — 💚 K 3 V I N (@undercoverk3vin) November 10, 2017

Another potential culprit at play? Excitement itself. Given the drama that has followed T-Swift in the last, oh, I dunno, always, fans were giddy about the idea of listening to tracks with hidden meanings, lowkey subtweets, and a hint at her new romantic relationship with Joe Alwyn, who friends of Swift's claim could be "the one," according to People. In fact, the song "Dress" is a much more "sexualized" track than Swifties are probably used to hearing, and includes arguably Swift's sexiest lyrics to date. When she's singing, "Say my name and everything just stops / I don’t want you like a best friend / Only bought this dress so you could take it off, take it off / Carve your name into my bed post," one can only assume that her current relationship is going, well, pretty damn well.

So whether it's tracks like "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things," a song fans are convinced is about Taylor's ongoing feud with Kim Kardashian-West and Kanye West, or "I Did Something Bad," a potential ode to her failed relationship with Calvin Harris, fans were feeling all the feelings and, well, it's hard to spell under those conditions.

GUYS.... guys... #Repuation is out! goodbye. swallowed in a hole of tswift for the next 24 hours. — cat (@catrific) November 10, 2017

The year is 2028. As Taylor Swift finishes up her 2nd term as President of the United States all crime has been eradicated, the Middle East is peaceful, we have successfully combated nuclear proliferation, everyone correctly uses the oxford comma. #Repuation #TaylorSwift — Stephen Piccininni™ (@stevepiccininni) November 10, 2017

Honestly I don’t even know what’s my favorite song. They’re all so amazing I just. Taylor murdered me, brought me back to life, murdered me again, and then stomped on my grave with this album. I’m so shook. #Repuation — Rachel (@13swift1989) November 10, 2017

This is why we can’t have nice things, slapped Kanye in his face lmaoooo #Repuation pic.twitter.com/LkhGlnXOYD — Reta,Swizzle🐍 (@tayswizle13) November 10, 2017

Regardless of the reason behind the misspelling faux pas, other Twitter users were quick to point it out. I mean, what's Twitter for, if not to shamelessly correct one another's grammar, punctuation, and spelling in 140 characters (now 280, gasp!) or less?

I would totally trust the reviews on Taylor Swift’s album if it came from people who knew how to spell reputation #Repuation — Kerry Tedder 💛 (@KeshaTedder) November 10, 2017

why is #Repuation trending and not #reputation

guys can we stop fucking up hashtags!!? — Mercedes (@BlackSwiftie13) November 10, 2017

Swifties are the worse spellers on stan Twitter we always got the wrong word trending akdhajjs it should be #reputation not #Repuation sweeties 😂🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/mfuNFqL0RW — Josh 🐍 (@repligion) November 9, 2017

Hey, we all make mistakes on social media, right? I'm certainly guilty of more than a few. And if it's the middle of the night after a particularly long week, and you're listening to an album you've been jonesing for since who-the-hell-knows when, it's understandable that, perhaps, you'd mix up a letter here and another letter there. Listening to music and typing at the same time isn't as easy as one would assume, people.

Then again, the album has been discussed ad nauseam since Swift's cryptic social media announcements that ended her "social media blackout" and alerted her fans to Reputation's release. So, you know, maybe just slow down and really look at the word before you tweet it out to millions upon millions of people and it starts to trend. Can't hurt, right?

