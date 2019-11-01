Freeform's '25 Days Of Christmas' Lineup Will Have You Canceling All Plans

Halloween is officially over. People all over the country are trying to come off their costume/sugar high from Thursday and it's a grim day indeed. November in general tends to be a bit of a grim month for most people. After all of the excitement of Halloween and with Thanksgiving still weeks away, it can feel like a bit of a letdown. But fear not, there are brighter times ahead. Instead of dwelling on the past, let's all rejoice because Freeform's 25 Days Of Christmas lineup has been announced. Which means we can all start planning our December around our holiday programming needs.

Now I know December is still a full month away but let's be honest; everyone struggles with scheduling once the holiday season kicks into full gear. There's so much shopping and kids' school events and parties to attend if you're lucky. A person is best to plan ahead for their down time, especially when it comes to all-important matters like holiday movie watching. Because how else are you supposed to get in the spirit if not through curling up on the sofa under a blanket in your pajamas for a night of Christmas movies? That kind of bliss needs to be respected so you're going to want to know which invitations to turn down on which dates in favor of excellent Christmas programming.

Freeform kicks off the month with a classic, Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas, which will air on Dec. 1. This is the Jim Carrey live-action version from 2000, which I think is an excellent choice as a palette cleanser after Thanksgiving. It's silly and fun and just festive enough to kick off the holidays, but not one of those intense holiday movies that some of us like to reserve for later in the season. The fun continues through the month, with some classics like a Simpsons' Holiday-thon on Dec. 3 (which will feature a selection of all the best holiday episodes) and a Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer/Frosty The Snowman two-fer on Dec. 6. I love watching these back-to-back although I cannot abide that Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July crossover movie from 1979.

Even more exciting are some of the brand new movies Freeform will premiere this season. Like Ghosting: The Spirit Of Christmas starring Aisha Dee which will drop on Dec. 4.

As Freeform tells Romper:

Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas tells the quirky and heart-warming story of Jess (Aisha Dee), who goes on the greatest first date of her life, but inadvertently “ghosts” Ben when she tragically dies in a car accident on the way home. Stuck on Earth with no idea how to ascend, Jess will need the help of her best friend Kara (Kimiko Glenn), the only person who can still see and hear her.

I mean... obviously sign me up. Also sign me up for Good Trouble, a 2-hour holiday special featuring the cast of The Fosters on Dec. 16, and a Home Alone marathon featuring the first two installments on Dec. 22.

I am sorry to say that this lineup looks good enough to keep me home throughout the month. Thanks Freeform.