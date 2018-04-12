Friday the 13th is the day when all superstitions come to a head. Whether it’s people running at the sight of black cats or just refusing to make life decisions, this day makes some people feel like they’re walking on thin ice. Of course you’ll want to take part in the day by sharing on social media, so here are some hilarious Friday the 13th Instagram quotes you can use to caption your most sinister pictures.

While you may attribute the day’s superstitions to the infamous Friday The 13th horror flicks, it turns out that the day is just a combination of historical myth and religion. The number 13 has been believed to be unlucky, noted Newsweek, because Judas was the 13th guest at the last supper and Friday being the day that Abel killed his brother Cain. Through the years, the article noted, the superstitions surrounding the day evolved and even spurned the blockbuster Friday the 13th movie franchise.

But whether you believe in the superstitions or not, it’s always fun to be a part of the action on social media. So to commemorate the day Instagram style, here are some witty quips to caption your pictures with that will leave your friends in stitches. (Hopefully the good kind. You know, the pretend kind. Not any caused by actual damage.)

On Friday the 13th, weird things are supposed to happen ... Maybe I'll get into a relationship. Giphy This is a great caption if you are single or just not interested in commitment. Finding “the one” isn’t easy, but on a day when things are turned upside down, you might just get lucky. (Or unlucky if that's how you feel about it.)

I'm not nearly as afraid of Friday the 13th as I am of the people who are afraid of Friday the 13th. Giphy Some people can be really intense about their superstitions, literally turning their lives upside down for accommodation. If you’re an otherwise chill person, you may find it just a little bit creepy. (And maybe avoid those people if they see a black cat or a ladder.)

Superstition is foolish, childish, primitive, and irrational — but how much does it cost you to knock on wood? Giphy I mean, really. It's an easy fix, you guys.

Don't be superstitious. Nothing will happen on Friday the 13th that can’t happen on Saturday the 14th. Giphy If bad luck is supposed to hit you, I guess it could come any day. So if you want your superstitious friends to take a chill pill and hope to be the voice of reason on your social media feed, this is the perfect caption to use.

Kill them with kindness. Giphy I wish someone told Jason in the Friday the 13th movies, “If you must kill them, kill them with kindness.” How differently would those movies go? Instead of a machete-wielding weirdo, Jason could sit down with the campers and share his scary stories over s'mores and hot cocoa.

Tomorrow’s the day. You’re doomed, you’re all doomed. Giphy Let your friends know that impending doom is on its way. To make it funny, post it with a cute picture of a baby or a cat, and to make it sinister, a picture of a masked Jason is scary enough.

This Friday, the weather will be good and dangerous. Giphy The weather has been so erratic all over the country, who knows what to expect, especially on a day like Friday the 13th.

Leave the camp and take the cannoli. Giphy This caption is a spoof on the saying from The Godfather movies, “Leave the gun and take the cannoli.” In reference to the Friday the 13th movie, if the campers had seen the signs of impending doom, they should have left, and well, taken the cannoli, too.