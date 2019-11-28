Just in time for the holiday season, Google is offering free Disney+ for three months to customers who purchase a new Chromebook between now and the end of January 2020. Intrigued yet? Here's how you can cash in on this short-term deal.

At the time of this writing, Disney+ — a streaming service which launched on Nov. 12 — is available for $6.99 a month. In comparison, the cheapest Chromebook on the market (Acer Chromebook 11) will cost you $199, so this promotion might not seem like a big win. But if you're waffling between buying a laptop or Chromebook, or are in the market for one anyway, then this deal is probably right up your alley.

To take part in this deal, all you have to do is activate your Chromebook and receive a promo code from the Google Chromebooks Offers Site. Next, download the Disney+ app on your Chromebook from the Google Play Store, create an account in the app, set up your preferred payment method, and finally, enter your promo code. Your stored credit card will be charged once the three months are up.

The offer is only valid from now until Jan. 31, 2020, so you still have some to decide whether a Chromebook is right for your family.

The only stipulations to this deal are the Chromebook must be new, and you can't already be a Disney+ subscriber. Additionally, only U.S. residents can take part in the promotion.

Chromebooks bought on Black Friday are included in the offering, so consider browsing sales to get the best bang for your buck. A Samsung 3 Chromebook 11.6-inch laptop, for example, will run you $90 in honor of the shopping holiday.

Bottom line? Google's deal might not be the most lucrative compared to other promotions out there, but it's worth it if you're already considering buying a Chromebook. Happy shopping!