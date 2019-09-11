Taylor Swift may keep her Christmas lights up until January, but Hallmark begins putting them up in October. Hallmark's 2019 Christmas movie lineup was recently announced, and it has all of the trappings necessary to make you want to stay in for the entire holiday season. I do most of my shopping online anyway, so this sounds like a great plan to me.

When Hallmark movie fans (affectionately known as Hallmarkies) think about its classic holiday movies, certain names come to mind. Don't worry, the Queens of Hallmark Christmas are all here this season, including Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, Danica McKellar, Jodie Sweetin, Kellie Pickler, and so many more.

The event is appropriately called Countdown To Christmas, and is celebratign its 10-year anniversary. So, the network is going big — as it should. Hallmark appropriately sent Chabert to Italy to film her movie Christmas In Rome, and she was thrilled about it. “It was one of the most exciting movies I’ve made because of the opportunity to film in the gorgeous locations of Rome, Italy. I hope the movie will make the audience feel like they traveled there along with us!” the actress told People.

Settle in, because I have 24 original movies to tell you about. It's going to be a long sleigh ride.

Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses Michael Tran/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Abbey (Jill Wagner) is a single mom who decides to follow her passion for interior designing. She takes a job decorating a businessman's estate by Christmas Eve. The pair may also find love among the garland. Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses also stars Matthew Davis. Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses premieres Saturday, Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

Merry & Bright In Merry & Bright, Sweetin stars as Cate, the CEO of a candy cane company who assumes Gabe (Andrew Walker) is the man her mom is trying to set her up with. He actually works for Empire Corporate Recovery and is on a mission to help her save her business. They'll probably find a sweet love in Candyland. Merry & Bright premieres Saturday, Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. ET.

Christmas Scavenger Hunt Belinda (Kim Shaw) goes home for the holidays and is forced to team up in a Christmas Scavenger Hunt with her ex, Dustin (Kevin McGarry). I'm guessing the prize is love. Christmas Scavenger Hunt premieres Sunday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. ET.

A Christmas Duet Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Averie and Jesse are a formally famous musical duo who have gone their separate ways. Averie (Charley Rose) opened up a lodge in Vermont, but Jessie (Rome Flynn) hasn't given up on music. A Yuletide Festival brings Jesse to Averie's lodge for the holidays... and perhaps the couple will do more than sing A Christmas Duet. Maybe they'll fall in love. A Christmas Duet premieres Saturday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET.

The Mistletoe Secret All I know about this one is that it also stars Kellie Pickler, Tyler Hynes, and Patrick Duffy. The Mistletoe Secret may be based on a novel of the same name, but I can't say for sure. The Mistletoe Secret premieres Sunday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET.

Double Holiday Double Holiday stars Kristoffer Polaha and Carly Pope. That's all I know about it, so I did some digging on the stars' other projects. You may know Pope from Arrow while Polaha was in Condor and can be seen in the upcoming film, Wonder Woman 1984. Double Holiday premieres Saturday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

The Christmas Club The Christmas Club is based on a novel by Barbara Hinske. Cameron Mathison and Elizabeth Mitchell star as Edward and Olivia, former strangers who meet when they help an elderly woman find her lost Christmas savings. Will the pair also find love? The Christmas Club premieres Sunday, Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. ET.

Picture A Perfect Christmas In Picture A Perfect Christmas, an extreme sports photographer (Merritt Patterson) returns home for Christmas to take care of her grandmother. She ends up meeting a neighbor (Jon Cor) who needs help with his nephew. Picture A Perfect Christmas premieres Saturday, Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

Christmas At Graceland: Home For The Holidays Hallmark is keeping the details about its latest Graceland-inspired holiday movie under wraps. I only know that there are new characters at the estate, because this film stars Adrian Grenier and Kaitlin Doubleday. Priscilla Presley will appear. Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays premieres Sunday, Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

Check Inn To Christmas Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Do you have a Christmas Movie lineup if one of your movies doesn't take place at an inn? Hallmark and I don't think so. Rachel Boston — a regular on the network — stars in this one with Wes Brown and that's all I know. Check Inn To Christmas premieres Monday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

A Gift To Remember 2 Who doesn't love a festive sequel? Ali Liebert and Peter Porte are back as Darcy and Aiden in this sequel to their 2017 film A Gift To Remember. Tina Lifford will also star, but there are no other details. The first film was about a woman finding love with a man with amnesia. So, I'm guessing this one picks up where that left off. A Gift to Remember 2 premieres Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

Christmas Under The Stars Details are scant about this film, too, but Autumn Reeser and Jesse Metcalfe are well-known faces on the Hallmark Channel. I'm excited to see if their chemistry is as bright as a shooting star (I had to). Christmas Under the Stars premieres Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 9 p.m. ET.

Write Before Christmas Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hallmark is getting in on the One Tree Hill spirit this holiday season because Chad Michael Murray stars in Write Before Christmas with Torrey DeVitto. It centers around a newly single writer who sends Christmas cards to people who have impacted her life. She sends one to her aunt, one to a popstar, and one to her best friend. I have no idea where this journey will take viewers, but I'm totally intrigued. Write Before Christmas premieres Thursday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. ET.

Christmas At The Plaza I have a feeling this one somehow involves the famous hotel in its title, but other than that I have very little to tell you. Christmas at the Plaza stars Ryan Paevey (General Hospital) and Elizabeth Henstridge (Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.). Christmas at the Plaza premieres Friday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. ET.

Christmas In Rome Angela (Chabert) is an American who is fired from her job as a tour guide in Rome, Italy just before Christmas in Christmas In Rome. She has luck on her side for the holidays because she runs into Oliver (Sam Page), a fellow American and an executive who is interested in buying a ceramics company. He happens to need a tour around the city. Something tells me Angela will find more than a new job when Oliver hires her. Christmas in Rome premieres Saturday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. ET.

Christmas Town Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The details of this one are quite vague, but in Christmas Town, Hallmark darling Bure plays Lauren, who leaves Boston to start a new life and takes an unexpected detour to the town of Grandon Falls. Lauren is probably a Grinch whose heart needs changing because the official description says the film helps her find some spirit. Christmas Town premieres Sunday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET.

A Christmas Love Story from the Hallmark Hall of Fame A Christmas Love Story may be about a choir director falling in love with a voice. Kristin Chenoweth stars as said director, who is trying to focus on writing a hit song for a Christmas Eve show when a young boy's talent distracts her. Then again, the boy's widowed father is Scott Wolf, so maybe she finds a more traditional love, too. A Christmas Love Story premieres Saturday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

Christmas At Dollywood Hallmark is pulling out some star power for Christmas at Dollywood — do you blame them? McKellar, (Hallmark's reigning queen, in my opinion) stars as Broadway producer Rachel Lewis, who is suddenly out of work. She finds some work producing a show for the 20th anniversary of the Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival at Dollywood. But she has to work with Dollywood's Grinchy entertainment director Luke (Niall Matter) who only sees the show as a professional stepping stone. Can Rachel change his heart? Ms. Dolly Parton knows the answer because she appears in the film. Christmas at Dollywood premieres Sunday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

Christmas In Evergreen: Tidings Of Joy This film is a mystery to me, but it stars Paul Green, Maggie Lawson, and Holly Robinson Peete, among others. Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy premieres Saturday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. ET.

Alice In Christmasland Alice In Christmasland sounds a lot like a festive take on Alice In Wonderland, so sign me up. Beyond that there is nothing to say. Hallmark has yet to tell Hallmarkies who stars in the film. Alice In Christmasland premieres Sunday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. ET.

It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas This film stars Eric Mabius, who you may know from a recurring role on Chicago Fire. No further details about the plot have been released. It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas premieres Saturday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET.

Holiday Date Holiday Date stars Brittany Bristow and General Hospital's Matt Cohen. I'm guessing they date each other, but no details of the plot have been released. Holiday Date premieres Sunday, Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. ET.

When Calls The Heart Christmas Hallmarkies are returning to their favorite fictional world this Christmas because When Calls the Heart is getting a 2019 Christmas movie. This one will star Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, and Kavan Smith among your other series favorites. When Calls the Heart Christmas premieres Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 8 p.m. ET.