Amazon Prime Day 2020 is finally here and from midnight PT on Tuesday, October 13, through Wednesday, October 14, you can save big. Hundreds of thousands of amazing items are on sale — and this year's deals are already proving to be jaw-droppingly good. But with so many products marked down, and new deals dropping constantly, you need someone to help you navigate the chaos. That's where we come in. We're working around the clock to curate all the best Prime Day deals, so you don't miss a thing, including lightning deals and other popular items which are likely to sell out.

Not a Prime Member? Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.

Whether you need to stock up on household essentials or want to get ahead on holiday shopping for the family, you're sure to find some great deals for you. Click here to start shopping the Prime Day deals.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

44% Off This MicroSD Card SanDisk 16 GB MicroSD Card Amazon | $10.98 $6.19 - See On Amazon The SanDisk microSD card can upgrade the storage on your phone or tablet, so you can take more photos and videos, without having to transfer them. It'll also speed things up, so you can use apps at a much faster rate.

23% Off An Acupressure Mat And Pillow Set ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set Amazon | $22 $16.90 - See On Amazon This supportive acupressure foam mat and pillow can naturally reduce headaches and muscle tension by massaging pressure points — all you have to do is lie back for up to 30 minutes and let the magic happen. With more than 15,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.3-star rating overall, it's safe to say a lot of people swear by it for pain reduction.

29% Off Febreze Car Air Freshener Vent Clips Febreze Car Air Freshener Vent Clips (4-Pack) Amazon | $16 $11.20 - See On Amazon Get your car smelling fresh in an instant (and on a budget) by simply snapping on these Febreze air fresheners right onto your vent. With this set, you'll get four total clips, two of each scent: Shimmer (a beautiful floral) and Fresh (an invigorating blend of clean notes). Best of all, there are settings that let you decide how much fragrance wafts out.

28% Off Magic Eraser Cleaning Sponges Magic Eraser by Mr. Clean Variety Pack, 6 Count (2-Pack) Amazon | $16 $11.37 See On Amazon Each of these two variety packs comes with six Magic Eraser sponges: two extra durable ones, two bath scrubbers, and two kitchen and dish scrubbers — everything you need to clean your home from top to bottom.

49% Off This Personal Water Filter LifeStraw Personal Water Filter Amazon | $20 $9.99 See On Amazon Lightweight and portable, the Life Straw filter removes over 99.99% of waterborne bacteria and 99.9% of waterborne protozoa. It can give you up to 1,000 gallons of potable water, making it a great tool to keep in your bag for hiking, camping, and more. With over 30,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.8-star rating overall, this popular personal filter is sure to sell out fast.

74% Off Disposable Face Masks Single Use Disposable Face Mask (50-Pack) Amazon | $29.99 $7.83 - See On Amazon For today only you can get 50 disposable face masks for well under $10! These single-use-only face masks have garnered a five-star rating from more than 4,000 fans on Amazon because they are comfortable and "actually stay on." There's also a handy, moldable nose strip to make sure the fit is exactly right.

56% Off This Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smart Watch Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smart Watch Amazon | $159 $69.95 - See On Amazon Track your activity, sleep, heart rate, and even check your texts with this Fitbit Versa smartwatch. It has a 4.5-star overall rating with more than 14,000 reviews in total and comes in five different colors.

45% Off Babyganics Baby Wipes Babyganics Baby Wipes, Unscented (800-Count) Amazon | $34.99 $19.10 - See On Amazon Stock up with this 400-count pack of Babyganics Baby Wipes, which are formulated with gentle plant-based ingredients. Pediatrician- and dermatologist-tested, they're free of artificial dyes and fragrances, parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. Plus, they have over 2,700 Amazon reviews.

72% Off This 3-Pack Of Calvin Klein Thong Underwear Calvin Klein Women's Carousel Logo Cotton Thong Panty (3-Pack) Amazon | $35 $24.50 - See On Amazon High-quality underwear, like this three-pack of soft, cotton thongs from Calvin Klein, is a great thing to stock up on during big sales. For Prime Day, this set of gray, black, and white underwear is just $9. That's $3 a pair! Over 4,000 Amazon reviewers rave about this set.

76% Off This 7-Pack Of Seamless Bikini Panties Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini (5-Pack) Amazon | $49 $22 - See On Amazon These seamless bikini panties, from an iconic brand, come in a convenient seven-pack so there's one for every day of the week. They're ultra-comfy and best of all, majorly marked down for Prime Day. Score the deal before it sells out.

65% Off A Calvin Klein Seamless Bralette Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Seamless Scoop Neck Bralette Amazon | $40 $16.50 - See On Amazon This super-smooth scoop neck bralette is practically invisible under clothing — and more than 900 Amazon reviewers give it a solid 4.4 stars.

30% Off Moisture-Wicking Under Armour Low-Cut Socks Under Armour Adult Performance Tech Low-Cut Socks (6 Pairs) Amazon | $22 $15.40 - See On Amazon These Under Armour ankle socks are constructed with a moisture-wicking blend of polyester, cotton, and spandex that will keep your feet dry and comfortable during workouts. They come in a convenient six-pack and have garnered hundreds of perfect five-star ratings on Amazon.

30% Off A BISSELL Steam Mop That Tackles Germs BISSELL Power Fresh Steam Mop Amazon | $90 $62.99 - See On Amazon With a flexible swivel head and a 23-foot power cord, this BISSELL Power Fresh Steam mop is a chemical-free way to tackle 99.9 percent of germs and bacteria as well as dirt and sticky messes. It's safe to use on most sealed hardwood, ceramic, granite, linoleum, and marble floors.

30% Off Silicone Reusable Storage Bags For Food Stasher 100% Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bag, 15 ounces Amazon | $12 $8.39 - See On Amazon Cut down on your use of single-use plastic with this handy Stasher reusable sandwich bag. Made of 100% silicone that's non-toxic, it's safe to use in the freezer, microwave, and dishwasher, as well as in the oven up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

41% Off A Travel Mug That Keeps Drinks Hot For 7 Hours Contigo Snapseal Kenton Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug, 20 Ounces Amazon | $15 $8.60 - See On Amazon This spill-proof insulated travel mug from Contigo can keep your drink hot for 7 hours, or cold for up to 18 hours. That's why more than 4,500 people on Amazon have given it a stellar 4.6-star rating.

33% Off This Micellar Cleansing Water That's Ideal For Sensitive Skin Bioderma Hydrabio H2O Micellar Water Amazon | $15 $9.90 - See On Amazon A great micellar water is a staple in any medicine cabinet — and you can get this cult-favorite Bioderma micellar water for less than $10 while Prime Day lasts. It cleanses, removes make up, and even better, it won't irritate sensitive skin. Over 1,700 Amazon reviewers love this cleanser, which has an impressive 4.7-star rating.

30% Off An Acne Drying Lotion With A Cult Following Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, 1 Fl. Oz. Amazon | $17 $11.90 - See On Amazon With over 11,000 ratings on Amazon, this Mario Badescu Drying Lotion is a cult-favorite among beauty buffs. Designed for acne-prone skin, it helps dry out blemishes and whiteheads using a potent combination of salicylic acid and sulfur, along with soothing calamine.

30% This Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner That Stays On All Day stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner Amazon | $22 $15.40 - See On Amazon This Stila Waterproof Liquid Liner has a super-thin tip and is easy to apply (even for liquid liner newbies!). It won't smudge or wear away before you're ready to remove it. It boasts more than 10,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.4-star rating on the site.

30% Off A Mascara That Boosts Volume And Length stila HUGE Extreme Lash Mascara Amazon | $23 $16.10 - See On Amazon Backed by more than 1,500 Amazon reviews, this luxe mascara has amassed something of a cult following for its lash-lifting formula. It has a 4.5-star rating and reviewers note it's amazing at curling and boosting both the length and volume of lashes.

30% Off A Moisturizing Eye Cream Made With Peptides Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener, 1 Oz. Amazon | $38 $26.60 - See On Amazon This fan-favorite eye cream not only moisturizes, but the peptides in this formula help reduce under-eye puffiness and leave you looking fresh. Over 1,000 Amazon reviewers have tried it out and rave about this eye cream.

51% Off Peter Thomas Roth Cleaning Gel Peter Thomas Roth Cleansing Gel, 8.5 Oz. Amazon | $39 $19.11 - See On Amazon With 600 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, Amazon fans have dubbed this "the best face wash ever" — and for today only, you can grab this Peter Thomas Roth cleansing gel for half off. The daily cleanser gets its skin-cleaning power from a combo of gentle exfoliating agents: glycolic acid (for brightening) and salicylic acid (for clearing your pores). It also has a subtle refreshing scent.

30% Off An Eyelash Serum For Longer, Stronger Lashes GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, 2 mL Amazon | $65 $45.50 See On Amazon This cult-favorite eyelash serum from Grande Cosmetics uses amino acids, peptides, and vitamins to enhance your lashes in just four to six weeks. It has won awards from Harper's BAZAAR and Cosmo, and more than 7,000 Amazon reviewers have helped give it a 4.2-star rating.

30% Off A Brow-Growing Serum Made With Amino Acids GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum Amazon | $70 $49 - See On Amazon Made with natural botanicals, amino acids, and vitamin E, this eyebrow-enhancing serum works to condition and boost growth. The formula begins working in as little as two weeks, and all you have to do is apply the gentle formula once a day. Best of all — it's earned 700 reviews and an impressive 4.3-star rating.

38% Off L'Occitane's Self-Pampering Kit Of Beauty Products L'Occitane Head-to-Toe Beauty Favorites Kit Amazon | $79 $49 See On Amazon This collection of L'Occitane's most beloved beauty products makes for an amazing gift, but at this low price, it's worth treating yourself, too. The kit comes with everything you need for a luxe night of self-pampering, like sweet almond shower oil, shea butter hand cream, a face serum, hair repair shampoo and conditioner, and more.

42% Off A Water Flosser With 10 Pressure Settings Waterpik Water Flosser Amazon | $69 $39.93 See On Amazon The Waterpik water flosser has earned more than 45,000 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating, and it's easy to see why; the device makes keeping up with dental hygiene a breeze, thanks to 10 pressure settings, multiple nozzle tips, and a gum massage mode. The best part — it makes flossing fun.

27% Off Gillette Venus Razor Blades Gillette Venus Razor Blades (6-Pack) Amazon | $22 $15.99 See On Amazon Stock up now on this six-pack of Gillette Venus razor cartridges, which boast five precise blades and a moisturizing strip for a smooth shave every time. With close to 1,000 reviews and 4.8-star rating, these refills are compatible with any Venus razor model (except for the Venus Simply 3) and you can grab it today at a deep discount.

35% Off An 8-Pack Of Gillette Venus Razor Refills Gillette Venus Smooth Sensitive Razor Refills (8-Pack) Amazon | $25 $16.06 See On Amazon Razor refills can get pricey, so stock up now on this eight-pack of Gillette Venus Smooth Razor Refills while they're 35% off. Each razor features three blades and a lubricated strip that soothes sensitive, irritation-prone skin.

46% Off These Five-Blade Razor Blade Refills Gillette Fusion Razor Blade Refills (12-Pack) Amazon | $44 $23.79 See On Amazon These Gillette Fusion razor blade refills are 46% off, and since it's a pack of 12, you won't have to restock any time soon. Compatible with all Gillette Fusion shavers, the five-blade razors offer a close shave, while the lubricated strip soothes skin and reduces irritation. These have more than 14,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating on Amazon.

30% Off This Braun Epilator That Removes Unwanted Hair Braun Silk-epil 5 Amazon | $70 $48.94 - See On Amazon With more than 2,000 reviews and a 4.2-star rating on Amazon, this Braun epilator makes it easier than ever to remove unwanted hair from your face and body. Not only is it capable of grabbing onto the tiniest hairs, but it also comes with tons of extras, including a bonus bikini trimmer. It even has a massage function and built-in light.

58% Off A Shark Upright Vacuum With Attachments For Pet Owners Shark TruePet Upright Vacuum Amazon | $400 $169.99 See On Amazon This wildly popular Shark vacuum has over 5,000 Amazon reviews for a reason: It comes with a wide range of attachments that work well for pet owners, parents, or anyone dealing with messes. The 4.5-star rated vacuum features a HEPA filters that traps allergens and a pet power brush.

48% Off This Samsonite Two-Piece Luggage Set Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage With Spinner Wheels (2-Piece Set) Amazon | $240 $124.99 See On Amazon With over 6,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.6-star rating, this Samsonite two-piece luggage set is on sale for 48% off while Prime Day lasts. With side-mounted (and TSA-compliant) locks, spinner wheels, and a hard-side design, these durable suitcases will protect all of your valuables. This set comes with one 20-inch carry-on and one 24-inch suitcase — all at an unbeatable price.

57% Off A Samsonite Expandable Suitcase Set Samsonite Centric Hardside Expandable Luggage Set (2 Pieces) Amazon | $233 $99.99 - See On Amazon This two-piece hard-sided suitcase set by Samsonite has earned a 4.5-star rating with more than 2,400 reviews. The full-size and carry-on suitcases are expandable, and the spinning wheels make them a breeze to maneuver. And at such a deep discount, this is a deal you won't want to miss.

48% Off A Luggage Trio With Spinner Wheels American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage With Spinner Wheels (3 Pieces) Amazon | $250 $129.99 - See On Amazon With a 21-inch carry-on and two larger 24- and 28-inch pieces, this hardcase luggage collection will have you covered (and your belongings protected) whenever you're ready to hit the road again. With 1.5-inch expansion and four multidirectional spinner wheels on each one, getting from point A to point B just got a whole lot easier. Plus, it's all backed by a 10-year limited warranty and a 4.7-star overall rating from reviewers on Amazon.

44% Off Crest 3D Professional Effect Whitestrips For A Whiter Smile Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Amazon | $50 $27.96 See on Amazon Crest Whitestrips have earned a 4.5-star rating after more than 20,000 reviews making them a cult favorite on Amazon. For Prime Day only they are a whopping 44% off, so make sure to grab them before they are sold out. The set comes with enough strips for 20 teeth-whitening treatments, along with two express treatments for last-minute brightening.

45% Off An Electric Toothbrush That Connects To Bluetooth Oral-B Pro SmartSeries Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Amazon | $100 $54.99 See On Amazon This smart electric toothbrush from Oral-B is Bluetoooth-enabled, so you can get real-time feedback about the quality of your brushing in order to improve your technique. With more than 4,000 positive ratings on Amazon, this popular electric toothbrush has five modes to clean your teeth effectively, and even comes with a charging stand and a travel case.

52% Off This Swarovski Crystal Watch And Bangle Set Anne Klein Swarovski Crystal Watch and Bangle Set Amazon | $96.99 $46.99 - See On Amazon If you're looking for a luxe gift for yourself or someone else, this Anne Klein Swarovski watch and bangle set is a great buy. Boasting 300 reviews and a four-star rating, the gold-tone set includes a luxe watch with a Swarovski crystal bezel and two bangles with faux pearl accents.

58% Off An Instant Pot Ultra For Faster Dinners And Meals Instant Pot Ultra, 3-Quart Amazon | $119 $49.99 See On Amazon The 3-quart Instant Pot Ultra has over 17,000 reviews on Amazon with an overall rating of 4.7 stars for a reason: it's a true multipurpose kitchen workhorse than can do the work of several appliances. With automatic settings for yogurt, rice, beans, chili, meat, eggs, and more, it goes well beyond the functionality of your standard crockpot or pressure cooker — and it's currently over 50% off.

34% Off This HP Touchscreen Laptop HP X360 Chromebook Laptop, 14-Inch Amazon | $379 $249.99 See On Amazon This touchscreen laptop from HP is so versatile, you can use it as a laptop or a tablet, and it can be controlled with just the touch of your finger. Normally costing about $400, this best-selling laptop is a whopping 34% off for Prime Day, making it one of the day's best tech deals.

62% Off A Third Generation Echo Dot Smart Speaker Echo Dot, 3rd Gen Amazon | $49.99 $18.99 - See On Amazon Use this Alexa-enabled Echo Dot device to do everything from listen to music to control your smart home. With a 4.7-star rating and more than 600,000 Amazon reviews, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is a home must-have.

28% Off Apple AirPods With A Charging Case Apple AirPods with Charging Case Amazon | $159 $114.99 See On Amazon Apple products rarely go on sale, so when they do, take advantage. Right now, you can get a set of AirPods at a great price — they're absolute game-changers if you've never tried them before. Over 164,000 Amazon reviewers agree, and they have an impressive 4.7-star rating, with over 15,000 shoppers giving them a glowing five-star review.

68% Off A Third Generation Echo Dot With A Bonus Amazon Smart Plug Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Amazon Smart Plug Amazon | $74.98 $23.99 See On Amazon If you haven't joined the Echo club by now (or simply need another one), now is the time to make the purchase. The third generation Echo Dot, which boasts an average 4.7-star rating from over 630,000 five-star reviews, is compact and discreet, yet has all the key features that make Echo devices so useful. This one even comes with a bonus smart plug for Prime Day.

30% Off A Six Pack Of Under Armour No-Show Athletic Socks Under Armour Performance Tech No Show Socks (6-Pack) Amazon | $22 $15.40 See On Amazon Well-constructed athletic socks like the pairs in this Under Armour six pack are a great staple to stock up on when you see a sale. If you act fast, you can get these performance socks for 30% off while Prime Day lasts. Nearly 1,800 Amazon reviewers have tried these socks out and given them a rave, 4.7-star overall rating.

30% Off Under Armour No-Show Socks With Arch Support Under Armour Women's Essential No Show Socks (6-Pack) Amazon | $20 $14 - See On Amazon These socks by Under Armour feature arch support and contoured edges for a snug fit that doesn't show too much above your shoes. You can choose from tons of vibrant colors or neutral tones, and they boast a 4.7-star review along with over 6,800 reviews.

55% Off An Electric Toothbrush With A Timer For Even Cleaner Teeth Oral-B Pro 500 Electric Power Rechargeable Toothbrush Amazon | $43.99 $19.98 See On Amazon This fully rechargeable electric toothbrush features a two-minute timer that signals every 30 seconds and rotating bristles to break up plaque and clean more effectively. It boasts a 4.6-star rating on Amazon and more than 5,000 reviews and you can score it on Prime Day at an impressive 55% off.

35% Off A Highly Rated Dental Floss That Reviewers Love Oral-B Glide Dental Floss, Scope Flavor (6-Pack) Amazon | $19.99 $12.99 See On Amazon This six-pack of dental floss has more than 5,000 Amazon reviews, many of whom say this floss actually encouraged them to make it a daily habit. This deal is hard to believe — for just $13, you can get six of these 4.8-star rated floss packs, an impressive 35% off for Prime Day.

53% Off A Gillette Venus Razor Blade And Blade Refills Gillette Venus Women's Razor + 4 Blades Refills Amazon | $14.99 $6.99 See On Amazon Gillette's Venus razor features three curve-hugging blades that give you a super close shave, without irritating sensitive skin. During Prime Day, you can get this 4.8-star rated razor and refill set (over 1,000 reviews and counting), for 53% off.

30% Off A Pain-Relieving Deep Tissue Massage Gun OPOVE M3 Pro Massage Gun Amazon | $199.99 $139.99 See On Amazon With nearly 10,000 Amazon reviews and a glowing 4.8-star overall rating, this deep tissue massage gun delivers targeted relief all over your body. Whether you're dealing with lower back pain or tight muscles from a workout, this massager is a great investment you can get for 30% off during Prime Day.

34% Off Tide PODS With Downy Booster Beads For Fresh Laundry Tide PODS (61-Pack) & Downy Unstopables Booster Beads, 20.1Oz. Amazon | $32.31 $21.38 - See On Amazon Nearly 5,800 Amazon shoppers have given this Tide PODS and Downy Unstopables laundry set an impressive 4.8-star rating. "These things are amazing," boasts one fan. Prime Day is a great time to stock up on the essentials and your clothes and linen will thank you for this one.

39% Off Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream For Deep Hydration Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream, 20 oz. Amazon | $16.99 $10.30 See On Amazon Designed for dry, sensitive skin, this Cetaphil body moisturizer has more than 4,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.8-star rated thanks to its beloved gentle yet effective formula. It's clinically proven to provide relief from dryness for up to 24 hours, and it can help restore skin's natural moisture levels in as little as a week, according to the brand. Grab this rich cream on sale while you can. Click here to see all Cetaphil Prime Day deals.

54% Off Lightning Cables For Your iPhone FEEL2NICE Lightning Cables for iPhone (5-Pack) Amazon | $18.99 $8.67 See On Amazon Need a few extra charging cables around the house? These 10-foot long Lightning cables won't keep you stuck next to an outlet while your phone is charging — and you can even save an extra dollar by clicking the coupon checkbox. These charging cables have earned more than 8,000 reviews and come in a pack of five.

46% Off A Non-Irritating Eyelash And Brow Serum EssyNaturals Eyelash and Brow Growth Serum Amazon | $39.99 $20.99 - See On Amazon The manufacturer promises results from this eyelash serum in just three to four weeks, and the formula is non-irritating as well as safe for all types of skin. And if your lashes are already thick? It also works as a brow enhancer. This 4.5-star rated serum boasts more than 3,600 reviews and you can save an additional $2 by checking the "apply coupon" box.

51% Off AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Test AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test Amazon | $99 $49 - See On Amazon Available for less than $50 during Prime Day, AncestryDNA's most popular ethnicity test can give you more insight into your heritage and your family's genealogy. Over 24,000 Amazon reviewers have tried this kit out, and many say it's the perfect gift.

25% Off Aquaphor's Healing Ointment For Dry Skin Aquaphor Healing Ointment (14 Oz. Jar + 1.75 Oz. Tube) Amazon | $20.28 $15.21 - See On Amazon This healing ointment has more than 1,600 reviews and an impressive 4.8-star review, thanks to a formula that creates a thick barrier to keep your skin moisturized while it heals. You can use the lotion everyday and you'll save 25% at checkout when you purchase this on Prime Day.

20% Off These Moisturizing Socks You Can Wear To Sleep ZenToes Moisturizing Heel Socks (2-Pack) Amazon | $11.99 $9.59 - See On Amazon Nearly 5,000 Amazon reviewers have tried out these moisturizing heel socks to hydrate their dry, cracked heels. These one-size-fits-all socks can be worn overnight to help slowly heal your feet. Even better, they're machine washable. Get this two pack for under $10 while Prime Day lasts.

53% Off A Fabric Shaver And Lint Remover That Makes Clothes Look Brand New PRITECH Rechargeable Fabric Shaver & Lint Remover Amazon | $19.99 $9.46 - See On Amazon In large part thanks to its rechargeable design and 60-minute run time, this fabric shaver has won over more than 1,000 reviewers, who give it a 4.5-star overall rating. This lint remover and sweater shaver can tackle clothes, upholstery, and so much more — making pilled, tired fabrics look brand new.

20% Off A Probiotic With 16 Strains Of Bacteria And A Cult Following Garden of Life Dr. Formulated Probiotics For Women Amazon | $27.94 $22.35 - See On Amazon Over 10,000 Amazon users have tried out this popular probiotic with one writing, "This is the most amazing product on planet earth!" Packed with 16 strains of health-promoting bacteria, these gluten-, soy-, and dairy-free probiotics are a great buy during Prime Day. Snag them for 20% off at checkout.

50% Off 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service Amazon | $199 $99 - See On Amazon Whether you have't done 23andMe yet, or want to stock up for the holidays, now is a great time to buy the genetic testing service. Being offered at an incredible 50% off for Prime Day, it's made fans out of over 11,000 Amazon reviewers, who have given the kit a 4.6-star rating.

15% Off An All-Purpose First Aid Kit With 299 Pieces First Aid Only All-Purpose First Aid Kit (299 Pieces) Amazon | $19.50 $16.57 - See On Amazon You can keep this compact first aid kit at home or take it with you for on-the-go use. The kit has more than 21,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating and includes 299 pieces that are on displayed in two clear pockets, so you can easily see what's inside. It also zips up to keep things organized.

20% Off Breathable KN95 Face Masks KN95 Face Mask (20-Pack) Amazon | $46.99 $37.59 - See On Amazon On sale for Prime Day, these KN95 masks come in a pack of 20, and feature a breathable, yet durable five-ply construction that puts more layers between you and the outside air. If you act fast, you can save 20% on this set while sales last. Over 300 Amazon reviewers have tested these out and given them a 4.3-star overall rating.

54% Off OPI's Nail Strengthening Treatment For Longer, Stronger Nails OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener Amazon | $17.95 $8.25 - See On Amazon With over 12,000 reviews, this OPI nail strengthening treatment is hard to ignore. It has hydrolyzed wheat protein and calcium so your nails can grow longer, stronger, and harder — and it's over 50% off during Prime.