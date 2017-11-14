Here's How To Get Tickets For Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour, Because Fans Are Definitely Ready For It

Since the release of Taylor Swift's highly-anticipated Reputation on Nov. 10, die-hard Swifties have just one thing on their minds: How do we get our hands on tickets to her upcoming stadium tour? The good news is fans won't have to wait too long for the opportunity to purchase tickets. Even better news? Dedicated fans will have access to tickets before the general public! So, here's how to get tickets for Taylor Swifts' Reputation tour — because it's definitely an involved process.

As announced on Monday, the first part of the Reputation stadium tour will span 27 cities in the United States between May and October, according to Billboard. However, for those who want maximize their chances of scoring a seat, the time to act is now. That's because Swift has partnered with Ticketmaster Verified Fan to create the Taylor Swift Tix portal. Here, registered users can buy tickets before they're available to the general public on Dec. 13 — which just so happens to be the star's 28th birthday!

This is all part of an effort to make sure bots don't grab all of the tickets instead of bonafide fans. But first, fans will have to prove their worthiness.

So here's the lowdown, according to Entertainment Weekly. First, you have to register with the site. After selecting the city to "get in line" for, you will unlock access to the portal. Here's where Swift makes you work for the prize. Users are then tasked with completing "boost activities" by Nov. 28 in order to increase their chances of scoring tickets. Note: All of the boost activities can only be completed through the official Ticketmaster ticket hub, or it doesn't count. Here's are some ways your can boost your chances:

Buy The Album

Taylor Swift Tix users, if you bought an album during street week be sure to get your album boost!



If you haven’t signed up, you still can here 👉 https://t.co/by0d1CxFmP — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) November 13, 2017

Because, duh. As Entertainment Weekly noted, fans who purchase a physical copy of Reputation through an authorized retailer (like iTunes, Walmart and Target) will receive a boost code with the product. Unfortunately, those who only download the album on iTunes are SOL because boost codes are only given with a copy of the album you can actually hold in your hands. (However, if you pre-ordered the album on iTunes, you should already have your code.)

Make Sure You're In The Loop On Everything Taylor

Make sure to follow the verified Taylor Swift and Taylor Nation accounts on Twitter, Facebook and Tumblr. Oh, and don't forget to sign up for Tay-Tay's official e-mail list!

Tweet A Photo Of A UPS Truck With The Album Cover On It

I guess we finally know why Swift's face is plastered on UPS trucks. That's because fans can earn another activity boost, according to Entertainment Weekly, by posting a photo of one of these trucks on Twitter with the accompanying hashtags #TaylorSwiftDelivery and #promo.

Use These Facebook Hacks

Fans can earn yet another boost by simply putting this camera filter to use via the Facebook mobile app. Just check that you have the latest version of Facebook and snap away. You can also use the Reputation frame for your profile picture on Facebook to boost your chances.

Go Shopping At The Official Reputation Store

My snake ring arrived and I feel like a queen💖 @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/uv2mCsbLX4 — Emmy C 🥀 (@_QueenEmmy_) October 4, 2017

Apparently, stocking up on official Taylor Swift merch can score you some serious boosts, as Entertainment Weekly advised. So head on over and see what strikes your fancy. (Just look at those sweet snake rings!)

It's worth stressing again that users must complete activity boosts through the official Ticketmaster ticket hub. Otherwise, all is for naught. As POPSUGAR noted, registration for the program closes on Nov. 28. These are just some of the ways to boost your chances, as the site notes that "boost activities will come in all shapes and sizes" and you should "visit your Taylor Swift Tix portal for the newest boosts and activities you can do everyday."

I love how much Taylor Swift looks out for her adoring fans. From surprising some of the most devoted ones in person with hand-picked Christmas gifts, to inviting 300 of them to exclusive listening parties, Swift goes above and beyond the call of duty. And it only makes them love her more.

Check out Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:

Watch full episodes of Romper's Doula Diaries on Facebook Watch.