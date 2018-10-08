It looks like congratulations are in order for one celebrity couple. According to reports that started circulating on Monday, Oct. 8, actress Dakota Johnson is reportedly pregnant and expecting a baby with Coldplay's Chris Martin. But leading up to this exciting news, you might be wondering how exactly Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin met and when their romance started.

Romper's requests for comment from Johnson and Martin's representatives was not immediately returned.

As TMZ reported, 50 Shades of Grey actress and Coldplay frontman are expecting their first child together — and apparently, they've even done a sex reveal already. According to the publication, the couple hosted a sex reveal party on Sunday, at which guests arrived to both pink and blue balloon arches. Celebrity friends joined them for the celebration, according to TMZ. Among the guest list was Johnson's parents, Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, as well as Sean Penn and Julia Roberts. Eventually, the string of blue balloons was released, presumably signifying they couple will be having a baby boy.

However, a source also told Us Weekly on Monday that Johnson is not pregnant. It's worth noting, too, that a representative for the actress confirmed the gathering with the balloons was actually a birthday party, Us Weekly reported. So it's difficult to tell, for sure, what's actually going on at this point.

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Whether or not Johnson is pregnant, not much is known about her and Martin's relationship, as the pair have been extremely private about it. What is known, is they started dating nearly a year ago at this point, according to People. In mid-October 2017, they were first spotted together on a sushi date in Lose Angeles. There, the pair was apparently, “cozy, laughing and affectionate,” according to a source. Since then, there have been plenty of further sightings of Johnson and Martin together — including a photograph of the actress in the sound booth at a Coldplay concert in Argentina.

More to come ...