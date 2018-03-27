Easter is right around the corner, and if you are celebrating it with your kids, you’re probably planning all the fun activities and gifts that are a part of this special holiday. For little ones, the thought of getting a visit from the Easter Bunny can be more exciting than candy or presents, and becoming the Easter Bunny for them is equally exciting for you. But how do parents do the Easter Bunny? Is there a set tradition, like Santa coming down the chimney with a bag of presents?

Sure your egg hunts, egg coloring activities, and Easter baskets will take center stage on Easter, but if you don’t get a visit from the Easter Bunny, it will take all the magic away. For younger kids, it’s really easy to come up with tons of imaginative ideas on how to do the Easter Bunny, because to be honest, they’ll fall for anything. But if you have older children, you may need to be a little extra creative due to their more curious and attentive natures.

For some tried and true Easter fun for kids of all ages, here are some magical ideas from parents on how they do the Easter Bunny and create those sweet traditions.

Leave A Trail Of Bunny Foot Prints Giphy Caroline Shannon-Karasik tells Romper that she makes a trail of powder footprints on the floor (she uses the powder puff that comes with her loose powder) and take bites out of carrots that her daughter leaves out for the bunny. “My parents always did this for me and my three siblings,” adds Karasik, “so we have continued the tradition.”

Plant Jelly Beans That Sprout Lollipops Giphy “I plant jelly beans with the kids,” Elpida Halaris D'Itri tells Romper, “and he next morning, the kids find that lollipops have sprouted out of the garden.” She says that when the Easter Bunny visits, he makes the jelly beans grow into lollipops, and she even leaves bitten carrots in the yard to make it look like he had a snack.

Scatter A Trail Of Bunny Fur Giphy Azra, a mom of two, tells Romper that she uses cotton balls to leave a trail of bunny fur leading to her kids’ Easter baskets. She says she pulls apart the cotton balls and scatters it on the floor near the baskets. “The kids get so excited when they see the bunny fur,” says Azra, “and sometimes they even end up fighting over who can keep it.“

Bunny Basket Switcheroo Giphy You can even play a little Easter Bunny switcheroo, like mom Samantha Darby. “We have a basket we use every year, which we leave our dyed hard boiled eggs in,” she tells Romper. "The Easter Bunny takes the eggs and replaces them with candy and a little gift.”

Leave A Surprise Egg On The Window Sill Giphy My kids are older now, but when they were younger, I would ask my husband to keep them occupied while I’d go outside and hide plastic, treat-filled eggs around the yard, leaving one egg on a window sill. After a bit, I would casually ask my kids to look outside that specific window to see if it’s raining. When they would see the egg on the sill, they would assume the Easter Bunny had paid a visit, and they would run outside with their basket to hunt for eggs.

Leave A Letter From The Easter Bunny Giphy Stacy, a mom of four, tells Romper that her for her older kids, she leaves a letter from the Easter Bunny in each child’s basket. “In each personalized letter, the Easter Bunny tells the kids how great they’ve been,” says Stacy, “and he mentions all the specific wonderful things they’ve been doing.” She says that not only is this fun and magical, it also give her kids extra appreciation for their good behavior and a boost of self confidence.