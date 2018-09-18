With two school-aged kids I’m constantly exhausted, so I can’t imagine how hard it must be to manage life with nine children under the age of ten. That’s the story of the Eric and Courtney Waldrop, an Alabama couple that gave birth to sextuplets last year, with three older sons at home. The family is the subject of TLC’s new reality series, Sweet Home Sextuplets, and fans want to know how they manage such a big family. So how do the Waldrops make their money? Because baby gear for six must be adding up.

According to The Gadsden Times, Eric owns and runs a landscaping business and Courtney is a first grade teacher. Eric’s company, Robinson and Waldrop Landscape Group, handles all kinds of landscaping needs in their hometown of Albertville, Alabama, including irrigation, hardscaping, and maintenance. On the company’s website, Eric is noted as having a Bachelor’s Degree in Landscape Horticulture from Auburn University. Before her pregnancy, Courtney was a teacher at Albertville Primary School, and The Gadsden Times reported that she's considering going back to work in the future.

With the new TLC series in the mix, the Waldrops will likely get some income from the show as well. According to Business Insider, reality TV stars can make anywhere from $1500 to $3,000 per episode in the beginning, and after a few successful seasons, that could be bumped up to $30,000. A report from Cheat Sheet revealed that TLC stars can make much more than that, with reality stars like The Duggars, Kate Gosselin, and Kody Brown earning up to $50,000 per episode. The Waldrops' income for Sweet Home Sextuplets hasn’t been revealed, but I’m sure any extra income will be put to good use in a house with nine kids.

The series will follow the The Waldrop’s story, from Courtney’s struggle with her high-risk pregnancy to the birth of her six babies — three girls named Rayne, Rivers, and Rawlings and three boys, Tag, Blue, and Layke. A report by Today revealed that Eric and Courtney never planned on having sextuplets, and with their 9-year-old son Saylor and 6-year-old twins Wells and Bridges at home, the couple had initially hoped to have one more child. After suffering a miscarriage, Courtney started fertility treatments, but found out she was pregnant with sextuplets just weeks later.

But despite the initial shock and surprise, the Waldrops have been optimistic about their future, and in an interview with WHNT 19, they attributed it to faith. "To think where we were a year ago and where we are now, we're just extremely blessed," said Eric. "It's been a really long journey. It's been hard at times, but it's been such a blessing." They told the outlet that they have been blessed with support from the community, and Eric noted that the babies actually sleep through the night. “They're the best babies, the best babies, but it is six of them," added Courtney. “The good Lord knew He had to give us good sleepers or we just wouldn't survive."

On their family’s Instagram page, God's Divine Nine, they have been keeping fans updated with photos of the babies, now 9-months-old. It can’t be easy feeding six babies at once, but in one post, you can see Eric and Courtney teaming up for feeding session, taking three babies each. In another post, you can see the entire family lined up in the living room for movie night, with all six babies comfortably seated in their bouncers with their older siblings beside them.

Sweet Home Sextuplets will give viewers an inside view of the Waldrop’s life, and follow their sextuplet journey from pregnancy to parenthood. The series premieres on Sept. 18 at 10 p.m ET on TLC.