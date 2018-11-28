If you're not quite ready for Christmas yet, let John Legend and Chrissy Teigen help you get there with their upcoming special, A Legendary Christmas. It's chock full of music, holiday spirit, and some of that doggone Legend magic that seriously can't be replicated. With surprise celebrity guests and musicians caroling door-to-door in Los Angeles (how fun!), it'll be hard not to feel festive. So in case you need to, you know, plan things out, how long will A Legendary Christmas be? Let's get those DVRs set to launch now so you'll be ready.

The special airs Wednesday, Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. with a repeat scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 12 at 10 p.m. on NBC. That's two whole chances to catch an hour's worth of primetime holiday entertainment. Special guests include Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Retta (Good Girls), and mega-breakout star, Awkwafina. And Legend didn't forget The Voice coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton — who he'll join as fellow judge for Season 16 in spring of 2019.

NBC

Other guests already announced include Meghan Trainor, Kenan Thompson, Darren Criss, Jane Lynch, Zach Galifianakis, and Queer Eye's Fab Five: Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness — to name a few. The show will showcase Legend's Christmas album of the same moniker, obviously with some (a lot of) help from Romper hero Chrissy Teigen. Doug Vaughan, executive vice president of special programs at NBC Entertainment said, "What John has accomplished over his career is simply remarkable and we're thrilled to have both he and Chrissy host our holiday special. It will be a truly memorable telecast filled with wonderful performances that will have something for everyone."

Imagine opening your door to a singing John Legend and celebrity friends. Can you even? It's the stuff Christmas dreams are made of. You'll even catch a glimpse of the couple's too-cute-to-handle kids, Milo and Luna. So really, it's a family affair not to be missed (and remember, you have two chances to watch).

Legend just kicked off his North American tour to promote the holiday album, starting in Clearwater, Florida. There are currently 25 tour dates, ending on December 30 in San Diego, California. If you can watch the magic happen live: Do it. Until then, just imagine all the holiday magic that's heading your way thanks to the Teigen-Legend household, as well as their celebrity friends. For example, according to The Wrap, music legend Stevie Wonder will play harmonica with Legend in "What a Christmas Means to Me." It's one of the songs Wonder himself made famous, and appears on Legend's A Legendary Christmas as a cover song.

It sounds like this special is a can't-miss situation. It doesn't matter who you're a fan of, there will be someone for everyone with Christmas music to excite your hidden, seasonal joy. So grab a cup of hot chocolate and your favorite Chrissy Teigen recipe, and prepare to be dazzled.

