One of the best things about The Bachelor is the dreaded, uncomfortable, fabulous, group date. It happens to nearly every contestant. On a group date on Monday, Colton and crew embarked on a visit to the happiest place on earth, Disney World, that had the women saying "argh, mateys!" So, how much does Pirate's Adventure cost? Let me break it down, because you deserve to know.

First of all, to get to Pirate's Adventure, you'd first have to get into the main portion of Disney World — the Magic Kingdom. Now, to the average schmuck, a trip to Disney can be an event years in the making because, well, it costs a lot. I know people who've doled thousands for their dream family vacation. Yes, it's an awesome, unforgettable experience, but again, you have to have some serious moolah even for the one-day, single park ticket, which is $109 (depending on the day of the week and time of year). That means the Bachelor crew arranged for all those contestants to get into the theme park for this epic group date. Once inside, the real work begins. Luckily, this area isn't too far from Main Street USA — the first themed section of the park once officially inside — and it's a short walk by crossing a wooden planked bridge to Adventureland.

A Pirate's Adventure can be found in amidst some of Adventureland's Jungle Cruise and Pirates of the Caribbean-themed portions. So really, this area is part of the price of general admission into the theme park. If you paid for 20, or so, contestants, you're already upwards of 2k without food or cute Mickey ears. Pirate's Adventure: Treasures of the Seven Seas may prove to be some of the best of Bachelor moments yet. The interactive game has guests compete to become one of Captain Jack's pirates. They each get maps and there are five 20-minute missions that involve searching for treasure (duh), fighting enemies, and probably winning Colton's heart.

Adventureland is known as a confused mix of things like trees, deserts, jungles, and ships, because they're all...adventures. Clever, right? For argument's sake, if the women were allowed to "park hop," each contestant's cost would be a general admission ticket ($109), plus $55. So, $164 per person to go to any of the parks within that one day. There are other options for those attending multiple days, and/or if the water parks are also included that are upwards of $189 per person, per day. Like I said — going to a Disney theme park can bleed into the thousands, and with this many people (including cast and crew), the grand total was probably pretty high. That's a whole lot of math that the women of the Bachelor likely don't have to worry about, as long as it makes good TV. I'm here for it.

The DIS on YouTube

To sum it up, Pirate's Adventure is one part of the Magic Kingdom, along with Fantasyland, Frontierland, Liberty Square, Main Street, USA, and Tomorrowland. No matter how many "lands" the Bachelor group date women visit, this wasn't a cheap situation. Now that you know the numbers as to how much this televised romance costs, you can focus on the real you'll watch The Bachelor take Disney by storm — the drama after the themed competition ends. I mean, who cries at the happiest place on earth? Someone, probably.