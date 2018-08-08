I'm born on the cusp of Aries and Taurus. As far as my personality, I am definitely a combination of the two. On one hand, I'm competitive and excitable like an Aries. On the other hand, I'm pretty set in my ways and stubborn like a Taurean. As far as my kids go, my daughter is all Taurus and my son is undefinable. And while I don't put a ton of confidence in astrology per se, it's fun to think about. For instance, you might be able to tell how social your toddler will be based on their zodiac sign, which is helpful information when you start setting up all those playdates.

Regardless of whether you have a Scorpio or a Libra, your toddler is already a bundle of kinetic energy that cannot be stopped. It seems as though as soon as children are able to walk, they become unstoppable juggernauts on a path of tiny destruction. When you add in other children or adults to the mix, the results can be hilarious. If you have a Gemini, will your toddler be more social in some situations and less in others? If you have a Leo, are they going to be headstrong and need to get their way in spite of whoever they're playing with? We really can't know for sure, but we can guess.

Aries (March 19 - April 19) Giphy "NO! You're it. I said you're it, and I'm running faster and farther and I might run into that puddle, but I don't care because I will win and you will rue the day you ever played tag with me, Augustus!" Aries toddlers in a nutshell. They're competitive and dynamic, so they're likely to show their social side and firey personality most during gameplay, noted Horoscope.com.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Giphy Taurus toddlers will be the one to sit with the scared kid in class and hold their hand the whole time that weird music teacher who won't stop singing about a bus blathers on. Then? They won't let go. Go ahead, try to get them to do what you want. You're in for a fight. Taureans are social, but choose their favorite people and stick with them and stick up for them, noted Astrostyle.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Giphy Hot and cold. Yes and no. In and out. Up and down. You know where I'm going with this, right? Geminis are who they are when they want to be what they want to be. There simply isn't any telling. Your toddler may beg the lady at the bakery for a cookie one week, and the next week bury her face in your chest to avoid the same baker the next week. That's just the nature of Geminis, according to the University of California, Davis.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Giphy Cancers are caregivers and dear friends. While they may not be the most outgoing of the signs, they're strongly tied to interpersonal connections. They'll seek out ways to be helpful and kind, and move around in a group to make sure everyone is noticed. They're not going to be the class clown, but they will be the den mom and class secretary for sure. As toddlers, they'll be the best at sharing and the most excited to bring cookies to class, noted Astrostyle.

Leo (July 23 - Aug 22) Giphy Leos are one of the most outgoing signs according to Horoscope.com. Maybe it's their inherent need to protect those around them, maybe it's their domineering personality, or maybe it's just a little bit of their need to roar. No matter the reason, your late summer baby might just turn into a talkative tot.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Giphy Virgo toddlers are more likely shy and reserved than other toddlers. They're gentle personalities that need a little more time with people before they open up to them, according to Horoscope.com. They're sweet and prefer a calm environment. Represented by "the untouched maiden," they like their space, so let them have it. They'll find their group.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Giphy Libra is another social sign. They thrive in groups of people, noted Ganesha Speaks. They have a tendency towards people pleasing, so chatting up a group of kids in the sandbox about which toys are their favorite is a natural pastime for them. They'll even insert themselves into the conversation if need be. They're known for their charm and wit, so this is definitely a class clown sign.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Giphy Scorpios can be incredibly passionate and stubborn, and also intuitive and inward thinking. So while they might seem very social, and act very socially forward, they might need time to regroup after a long period of interaction, noted ExploreAstrology. They are the very definition of ambivert.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23 - Dec. 22) Giphy Another outgoing, optimistic sign, Sagittarians always hit their target when it comes to landing a punchline. People gravitate towards this sign, and those with the sign eat it up, according to Building Beautiful Souls. They are the most extroverted sign, drawing their energy from the roar of the crowd or a new friend made.

Capricorn (Dec. 23 - Jan. 22) Giphy Capricorn toddlers are the determined lot that takes their puzzle to a corner and works at it until it's darned well completed, thank you very much. They're incredibly independent, so sometimes they're not the best with social interactions, noted Horoscope.com. Make sure you give your Capricorn plenty of challenges, unless you want them opening up your computer to figure out what's inside.

Aquarius (Jan. 23 - Feb. 22) Giphy Aquarians have a large circle of friends, and this starts young — very young. Your toddler aquarian might have a whole cadre of diapered kids following them around, filling their energy reserves, noted Building Beautiful Souls. They also tend to lead rebellions, so watch out at nap time, Aquarius parents.