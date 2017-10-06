How To Dress Like Maui For Halloween — You're Welcome

If you want to dress up as Maui off the gift-from-the-gods kids' movie of the year, Moana, you're in luck. And "you're welcome," in Maui's words. Whether you're a baby, toddler, kid, or adult, there are plenty of creative ways to figure out how to dress like Maui for Halloween this October. Especially if you have a sibling or partner to dress as Moana, a Maui costume can be the perfect duo Halloween dress-up for the season.

There are a few key items that remind everyone of Maui. One of them is his tattoos. Recreating his body-art look can be a fun and interesting way to let the creative juices flow this Halloween. Next, of course, is his hook — the hook he must get back before defeating TeKa. His tooth (or shell) necklace and unforgettable curly hair are the other two pieces that set this character apart from others. If you're hoping to dress up as Maui this year, keep those details in mind.

It might also be a good idea to sing "You're Welcome" to anyone you see too, because if the costume details don't let on who you're dressed up as, that definitely will. So, for a fun, creative, and stylish Maui costume for you or your kids, here's a step-by-step guide to creating the best looks possible this Halloween.