How To Dress Like Maui For Halloween — You're Welcome
If you want to dress up as Maui off the gift-from-the-gods kids' movie of the year, Moana, you're in luck. And "you're welcome," in Maui's words. Whether you're a baby, toddler, kid, or adult, there are plenty of creative ways to figure out how to dress like Maui for Halloween this October. Especially if you have a sibling or partner to dress as Moana, a Maui costume can be the perfect duo Halloween dress-up for the season.
There are a few key items that remind everyone of Maui. One of them is his tattoos. Recreating his body-art look can be a fun and interesting way to let the creative juices flow this Halloween. Next, of course, is his hook — the hook he must get back before defeating TeKa. His tooth (or shell) necklace and unforgettable curly hair are the other two pieces that set this character apart from others. If you're hoping to dress up as Maui this year, keep those details in mind.
It might also be a good idea to sing "You're Welcome" to anyone you see too, because if the costume details don't let on who you're dressed up as, that definitely will. So, for a fun, creative, and stylish Maui costume for you or your kids, here's a step-by-step guide to creating the best looks possible this Halloween.
1Baby Maui Costume
Bodysuit, $14, Colored Organics | Black Fabric Markers, $3, Michaels | Green Knitted Skirt, $9, Amazon | Wooden Ping Pong Paddle, $2, Epic Sports
A Maui costume for your baby could be a fun, creative endeavor for Halloween. Find a tan, long-sleeve onesie like this Organic Baby Classic Bodysuit and black fabric markers. Use the fabric markers to draw Maui's tattoos onto the tan onesie, then add a green knitted skirt or homemade leaf skirt to the mix. Throw in a wooden ping pong paddle to represent the oar Maui often uses throughout the movie.
2Toddler Maui Costume
Black Body Paint, $5, Party City | Color Spray, $6, Amazon | Leaf Skirts, $13, Halloween Costumes | Shell Necklace, $15, Etsy
If you're looking to create a toddler version of Maui, there are some extremely fun and interpretive directions you can go. First, find some black body paint to help you and your toddler draw on Maui's tattoos. Then, grab black hair spray like AMSCAN Color Spray — maybe even a curling iron — to get the Maui hair-do. Lastly, add in a leaf skirt and shell necklace like this one from Haole Girl Haiku to complete the Halloween costume look.
3Kids' Maui Costume
T-Shirt, $10, Amazon | Black Fabric Markers, $3, Michaels | Green Felt Material, $1, Michael | String Rope, $5, Michaels | Rubber Chicken, $17, Spirit Halloween
Depending on your kid's age, this costume could even be a fun activity to do together or on their own. Find a tan t-shirt or long-sleeve shirt and use black fabric markers to draw tattoo designs onto it. Next you can grab some green felt material and cut out leaf shapes — again, using the black fabric markers to draw leaf lines onto the material. Cut a small hole into one side of each leaf, and use string like Craft It Jute Rope to tie the leaf shapes together into a skirt. To top off the costume with some humor, grab a rubber chicken, like the one Maui picks up in Moana.
4Adult Maui Costume
Black Body Paint, $5, Party City | Hula Skirt, $23, Amazon | Maui's Hook, $20, Toys 'R' Us | Curly Black Wig, $23, Party City
For those adults dressing up as Maui this year, start out with black body paint to paint on some tattoos, or a shirt and fabric markers if you don't want to go shirtless. You can add in a leaf skirt like this Beistle Ti Leaf Hula Skirt and Maui's famous hook to give your costume some power. To complete the look, throw on a curly black wig or use a temporary black dye on your locks. You can also accessorize with a seashell necklace if you have one handy.
Check out Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:
Check out the entire Romper's Doula Diaries series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.