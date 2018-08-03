The idea of having multiple babies to care for excites some parents and terrifies others (and it's undoubtedly a lot of work), but if you've ever wondered about what sort of things might actually affect your chances of getting pregnant with multiples, there are a few things to know. You may have heard that if someone has a history of twins (or multiples in general) in their family, that they're more likely to have multiples as well. That's true, to a certain extent. But if you're wanting to know how to get pregnant with twins, there are a number of additional factors that might influence your chances or increase your odds.

Some of the factors that might influence whether or not you get pregnant with multiples are things that you have some control over, like what you eat, but others, like your age or height, are things that are a little bit more out of your control. There's more research that's likely needed for several of the things that some experts think might affect your odds of getting pregnant with multiples to see if they might truly have an effect or not (and how that potential influence might work), but knowing some of the factors that might raise your chances, whether you're hoping for multiples or just curious about how this all might work, can make you feel like you understand things a little bit better — and maybe help prevent you from being completely flabbergasted if your doctor later tells you that you're pregnant with twins yourself.