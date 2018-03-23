Despite the snow that is still falling in much of the country, spring is technically here and that means Easter is right around the corner. The holiday is always a delight for sweet-toothed children, and nothing says "making memories" like an afternoon of dyeing hard boiled eggs in a rainbow of pastels. But as the parent, the reality of the occasion is slightly less idyllic: Stinky odors, messy kitchens, and stained hands for days. I can't help you with the first two problems, but I'm here for you. Here's how to remove Easter egg dye from your hands without scrubbing off your skin.

First of all, it's a lot easier to prevent the stained hand phenomenon than it is to fix it, so take the time to purchase and put on some light rubber or plastic gloves before you start. But if you're reading this and it's already too late for preventative measures, you're probably rolling your eyes. (Just don't smack your head; you've got dyed hands, remember?)

The best way to remove the dye from your digits is actually all natural and completely non-toxic. You can safely use it on even your littlest family member. Win! All you will need is baking soda and white vinegar, two ingredients that you likely already have stashed in the pantry.

According to the website The Spruce, the Easter egg dye removal process is simple. First, run your hands under a bit of water and sprinkle them with baking soda. Then add just a little vinegar to create a mild foam (go easy, this isn't your second grade volcano science experiment). The abrasiveness of the baking soda should exfoliate the dye right off of your skin. Then, just rinse your hands under warm water. You might get lucky and see your normal skin tone again immediately, but sometimes it takes another time or two to get it all off.

Some parents opt for just using good old soap and water, but in my experience, this method comes up sorely lacking. Unless you want to look like The Hulk for the rest of the week, I suggest digging a little deeper. If you don't happen to have baking soda or vinegar on hand, another secret weapon is one I guarantee you do: Toothpaste.

To use toothpaste to get Easter egg dye off your skin, rub in the paste to the discolored areas. Work it in by rubbing back and forth pretty firmly until you see the color begin to lift. After you're done, simply wash the toothpaste off with warm water and dry. Aaah, minty fresh.

Last but not least, you might try good old fashioned rubbing alcohol for removing dye. (Does your grandma use it for everything under the sun the way mine does?) This method is definitely not as mild or appropriate for sensitive skin, so take that into consideration, particularly if you're planning to use it on young children. If it's the best choice you've got, pour just a bit of alcohol on a cotton ball and rub it on the affected area. In a pinch, non-acetone nail polish remover or hand sanitizer can each be substituted.

Is getting Easter egg dye off of your skin kind of a pain? Sure it is. But don't let the inconvenience of egg dye stains keep you from jumping in to do the holiday craft with your kids. A moment of scrubbing is more than worth a lifetime of memories. And besides, with such ultra simple home solutions, that dye will be gone in no time. Now if you could just say the same about all those hard boiled eggs.

