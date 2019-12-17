With the holidays drawing near and winter break from school just around the corner, now is the perfect time to cozy up on the couch with the kiddos and watch the classics, such as A Charlie Brown Christmas. And, fortunately, there are many ways to catch the 1965 Peanuts holiday special this year.

For starters, A Charlie Brown Christmas airs on ABC on Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. EST, so set a reminder on your phone now and stock up on hot cocoa.

If you can't catch ABC's airing on Tuesday, don't fret. You can also watch the beloved Christmas classic by buying it for $9.99 or rent it for $3.99 on Amazon Prime Video, so you can watch it whenever you'd like this holiday season. The same options and pricing are available on VUDU, too. You could, of course, even go "old school" and dig out that old VHS tape or the DVD/Blu-ray you might still have lying around.

Additionally, I'd like to direct your attention to ABC's website, where you can watch A Charlie Brown Christmas for absolutely free. Or, if you have the ABC app on Roku, Apple TV, or Fire TV, you can also stream the 43-minute special for free on those devices.

Now get to it! Because let's face it: Until you watch that choppy, classic animation and hear the Peanuts sing "Christmastime Is Here" and "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing," is it really even Christmas?