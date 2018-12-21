Following the success of Netflix animated series Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia, it was announced that series creator Guillermo del Toro would extend the story into a television trilogy. But parents who still have certain grisly imagery from del Toro's 2006 film Pan's Labyrinth permanently seared into their imaginations may be wondering: Is 3Below appropriate for kids under 10? While del Toro brings his signature visual flair to the series, it is geared towards kids. Netflix gave its predecessor Trollhunters an ages 9+ rating, which the sequel will presumably also have.

Common Sense Media agreed with the rating, while parent reviews suggested it was an ages 11+ movie, and kids said it was suitable for ages 10+. Trollhunters contained scares including scenes of "trolls fighting, snarling, and in peril," which might be too scary for younger kids, according to Common Sense Media. But other parents suggested that it was a good series to watch as a family, just not for littler kids to watch alone.

The story definitely contains villains and so some of the animation is more sinister when those characters and they havoc they wreak pop up on screen. But the series is perfectly appropriate for tweens, especially considering that its heroes are a pair of teenage alien siblings.

Netflix

According to the synopsis from Netflix and Dreamworks:

Fans of the 7 time Emmy-winning Trollhunters can expect to find several familiar faces in 3Below when two royal teenage aliens, and their bodyguard flee a surprise takeover of their home planet by an evil dictator and crash land in Arcadia. Now on the run from intergalactic bounty hunters, they struggle to blend in and adapt to the bizarre world of high school all the while attempting to repair their ship so they can return and defend their home planet.

3Below has plenty of appeal for adults who choose to tune in with their kids, too. Fans of del Toro's prolific visual storytelling will appreciate the cinematically beautiful series, and it was considered a big enough deal to have the teaser trailer and its cast revealed at New York Comic Con. The cast includes plenty of voices TV fans will recognize, too. Orphan Black's Tatiana Maslany, for example, plays the leading sister, Aja. Fellow Emmy Award winners Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale), Uzo Aduba (Orange Is The New Black), and Glenn Close (Damages) also lend their voices to the series. And Nick Offerman, Andy Garcia, Cheryl Hines, Emile Hirsch, and Kelsey Grammar all have voice roles, too.

Netflix on YouTube

Trollhunters debuted in 2015 and ran for three seasons, but 3Below: Tales of Arcadia will be the first part of the second installment in the trilogy. It's not yet clear how many seasons 3Below will span, but parents and kids can tune in to Season 1 when it drops on Netflix Dec. 21.

After a very frustrating first birth experience, this Deaf mother wanted a change. Will the help of two Deaf doulas give the quality communication and birth experience this mom wants and deserves? Watch Episode Four of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below, and visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for more episodes.