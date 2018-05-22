Memorial Day is coming up on May 28, and while barbecues and outdoor fun usually fall on this day, it’s traditionally meant to honor men and women in the U.S. military who have died during their service. Unofficially, Memorial Day also marks the beginning of the summer season — hence the barbecues. Looking to host an awesome Memorial Day barbecue this year in honor of your freedom? You'll need to know if Publix is open on Memorial Day, just in case you forget to grab enough hamburger buns, meat, or ketchup.

The Publix website noted the only holidays the southern grocery chain is closed include Easter, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day — which means they are most definitely open on Memorial Day for regular hours. However, the pharmacy will be closed.

Also, fun fact about Memorial Day: According to History, it was originally known as “Decoration Day,” and it “originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971.” In addition to barbecues, folks celebrating Memorial Day celebrate this holiday by visiting military cemeteries and memorials, and going to parades to honor the fallen. If you’re celebrating the beginning of summer in addition to honoring our fallen military, you may want to hit up Publix sooner rather than later, especially since they’re having some amazing deals.

Even though Publix will be open in case you like to wait until the last minute to get your barbecue supplies, if you like to plan ahead to save some money, Publix is having a “Greatness in Grilling Sale” with more than $609 in savings in this week’s weekly ad.

This week, from May 16 to May 22, Publix is having buy one get one boneless, skinless chicken breasts (saving up to $4.99 a pound) and two for $3 shrimp skewers. For your veggies, sweet corn (whether it’s yellow, white, or bi-color) are 5 for just $2. And both large and extra-large Russet potatoes are just .99 cents a pound. Plus, you can’t have a barbecue without ketchup — which is buy one get one free — or Bush’s Baked Beans, which are three for $5 this week. Bottom sirloin flap steaks are just $7.99 a pound, too. Kettle Cooked Lay’s Potato Chips are two for $5, and Dakota Organic Ground Beef is $5.00 for a 16-ounce package. Oh, and Cracker Barrel Cheese Slices to make your cheeseburgers the best ever are two for $6. You can also grab deals on Butterball Turkey Burgers, Sweet Baby Ray’s Gourmet Sauces, Mt. Olive Pickles, and Kraft Dressings and Mayo are all buy one get one free. Finally, you’ll be all set for the summer heat with Nestle’ Pure Life Purified Water for just $3 for a 24-pack.

If you can’t make it to Publix for these awesome deals by May 22, the weekly ad for the 23 through the 29 of May still has all of your barbecue needs covered. With ribeye steaks at $6.99 a pound, Publix Deli Smoked Pulled Pork for $6.29 a pound, and Kiolbassa Smoked Sausage 13 ounce packages at 2 for $10. Don’t forget your seasonings and sauces with McCormick Grill Mates Seasonings and A.1. or Heinz 57 steak sauces, all of which are buy one get one free. Gotta love those Publix BOGOs, am I right? On the plus side, a lot of the deals they are having this week are still being offered in next week’s weekly ad, just in case you’re running behind.

No matter how you choose to celebrate Memorial Day this year, I hope it’s filled with spending time with family, honoring those you love and have lost, and welcoming the beginning of summer and celebrating with some delicious food.