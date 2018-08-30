We're heading into Labor Day weekend which means the end of summer (sigh), and if you're feeling as bummed about that as I am, you might be considering throwing a Labor Day party or BBQ to ease the pain. It is a three-day weekend, after all. So, the only question now is where Trader Joe's is open on Labor Day because you need your cheap wine, spicy cheese crunchies, and mango jicama slaw.

For the legions of Trader Joe fans out there — and that includes those who go just for their two-buck Chucks — you'll be relieved to learn that the grocery store chain will be open for business on Labor Day, according to their website. On top of that, there are no upcoming "Special Trading Hours" so expect their usual Monday schedule. That's in contrast to the announcement the store posted for Independence Day, which explained that for America's birthday, all Trader Joe's stores would only be open until 5:00 p.m.

However, the beloved grocery chain does straight-up close for some holidays. Trader Joe's will be closed for business on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day, explained Holiday Shopping Hours. Perhaps that's one of the reasons why the grocery purveyor was rated one of the "Best Places to Work in 2017" by their employees, according to Business Insider — because they get a break on these holidays, too.

In addition to treating its employees "like family", Trader Joe's is awesome at making their shopping experience fun for the whole family. My 3-year-old daughter loves going to Trader Joe's because she gets her own miniature shopping cart and a sheet of stickers at the checkout. What's more, some stores even hide a stuffed animal for kids somewhere in the store, with a free lollipop reward for any child who finds it, according to a different Business Insider article.

Of course, Trader Joe's appeals to grown-ups too. I love to go there for the cheap organic fruit, free samples scattered throughout the store, and the yummy Mexican food labeled Trader Jose's. In fact, customizing the labels for international cuisine is one of the fun little details that Trader Joe's does so well.

Yet, the grocery store chain hasn't gained a cult following for clever labeling alone. A big part of why Trader Joe's is so popular is because its items are cheap. "The grocer says the heavy emphasis on store brands helps keep costs low because it buys direct from suppliers whenever possible (no middleman markup) and then passes the savings on to its customers," explained Kiplinger.

So with Labor Day just a few days away, it's time to head to the popular grocery chain to stock up on Labor Day party essentials. If you're looking for some menu ideas, the good people at Food52 have some suggestions. Staff members of the delectable food site were asked what their favorite Trader Joe items are, and some of their answers are pretty inspiring, like this one from Amanda Hesser, the co-founder and CEO of Food52: "Obsessed with the the Giant Peruvian Inca Corn. Also their Pita Bite Crackers are excellent."

Okay, yep, adding some inca corn to my Labor Day BBQ menu, for sure.