It might come as a relief to hear that even celeb parents like The Late, Late Show host James Corden are also struggling with homeschooling their kids during quarantine. In fact, during a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Corden just went ahead and called it a "nightmare."

Corden is currently quarantining at his home in Los Angeles with his wife Julia Carey and the couple's three children, 9-year-old son Max, 5-year-old daughter Carey, and 2-year-old daughter Charlotte. During his video interview on The Ellen Show, Corden tried to stay positive about the anxiety that can sometimes hit during the ongoing pandemic. He told DeGeneres that "any time I find myself, or me and my wife, or particularly our kids" are getting especially stressed about the situation, he tries to remember that when things get better, it's going to be "spectacular."

Corden stayed quite positive until DeGeneres mentioned homeschooling, which he said "adds like 25 layers of stress." "It's a nightmare," he said. Especially when he's helping his 9-year-old son, "Firstly, it's hard to know who is being homeschooled. Whether it's me or my son. If ever I'm sat in with him I find myself going 'wow, I did not know that.'"

The dad of three admitted that doing the lessons was "fine," but it was the homework that really got to him. "I can't do it, and my son's 9. I find myself, and this is deeply irresponsible, but I find myself going 'You know what Max? Honestly you're not going to need any of this in life." At which point Corden calls for recess because "daddy needs a drink."

Corden opened up about his struggles during the pandemic during his recent special comedy and music festival Homefest, which he taped in his garage. Particularly with being so far from his family in England. "I've found it tougher than I ever thought I would," he said. "I found myself having these incredible spikes of anxiety and sadness when I allowed myself to think about my family back home in England, or my friends, or the people I love. You feel so out of control. It feels so out of our comprehension, all of it. I found I get sort of overwhelmed with the sadness, really."

That's one thing about homeschooling... it's a great distraction from the anxiety of what's going on in the world. Of course, for Corden, finding out you can't manage your 9-year-old son's homework is a different kind of anxiety of its own.