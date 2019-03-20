There’s nothing quite like getting that first glimpse of a newborn, and this week that gift was given to fans by one beloved, popular celeb mom. Today, Jessica Simpson’s first photo of her baby girl appeared on Instagram showing her first born daughter, Maxwell, holding her newborn daughter's tiny hand. Big congrats to both Simpson and husband Eric Johnson on their beautiful little girl!

Simpson gave birth to her third child on March 19 and announced the news via Instagram the following day. The newborn joins Simpson’s two children with Johnson, 6-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew and 5-year-old son Ace Knute, according to People. Her name? According to Simpson's gorgeous Instagram, Birdie Mae Johnson.

You can see the gorgeous black and white photo shared by Simpson below.

As you might have noticed, the photo is still a bit of a tease. Though it captures a sweet moment between Maxwell and her brand new little sister, Birdie, the photo appears to be strategically cropped so that Birdie's face is hidden. While this is an unusual move for Simpson who has proudly displayed her children on Instagram for years, it's hard to be upset with any parent looking to protect the privacy of their children.

When it comes to sharing exciting family moments on Instagram, Simpson is no stranger. In fact, it was her children who actually had the honor of announcing her Simpson's third pregnancy back in September 2018. On a photo of her kids posed with two white polka-dotted black balloon, Simpson simply wrote the caption: “SURPRISE...”

In the next photo, Simpson showed Maxwell and Ace looking at smaller pink balloons that had apparently been inside the large one popped by Ace. Simpson captioned the photo, “This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.”

Another way Simpson likes to use Instagram is by sharing all of the glamorous and not-so-glamorous moments she endured during her third pregnancy. In one photo that went practically viral, Simpson gave followers a glimpse at her heavily swollen ankles — and even used the caption to ask her fellow mamas for remedy advice.

In another photo, she shared one of the less glamorous moments of pregnancy. "I’m surprised I look like I’ve got it together after getting up to go to the bathroom 40 times on my flight," she captioned a stunning black and white photo showing her with gorgeous tousled hair.

But one of the more exciting moments from Simpson's pregnancy was her stunning baby shower, which is where she also revealed Birdie's name to the world for the first time.

When sharing photos from the shower on her Instagram account, a neon pink sign that read "Birdie's Nest" could be seen behind Simpson and her daughter, Maxwell. Simpson also captioned the image with the same words, leaving fans to assume that her third child would be named Birdie. And it looks like they were right!

Though this is baby number three for Simpson and Johnson, it’s no less magical and they are clearly enraptured by their newest child. And hopefully this first adorable photo is just one of many to come.