When you have 18 siblings, life can be a tad chaotic, to say the least. But if fans of 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On have learned anything from the Duggars, it's this: Even if you grow up surrounded by more than a dozen brothers and sisters, you can still form close bonds with every single one of them. And Joy-Anna Duggar's quotes about her sisters show the siblings will always be there for one another, no matter what.

For starters, it's worth mentioning where Joy-Anna falls in the Duggar lineup. She's actually the ninth child of Jim Bob and Michelle, sandwiched in between two older brothers and four younger brothers. And, as her sisters have explained, Joy-Anna grew up with a preference for playing outside with her brothers. That's because they were closer in age than the older Duggar sisters (Jana, Jill, Jessa, and Jinger) and the younger Duggar sisters (Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn, and Josie). However, as Joy has gotten older, the bond she has with her sisters has grown by leaps and bounds.

Joy-Anna touched on this sentiment when discussing chores in the Duggar household. As you might already know, the Duggar siblings carry out certain sets of chores around the house, calling them jurisdictions.

After Jinger married Jeremy Vuolo in November 2016, the rest of the family had to adjust to losing her as a member of their household, a change that wasn't lost on Joy-Anna. "It's been a big challenge, I guess, just around the house trying to figure out, 'OK, how are we going to do it without Jinger.' Because she played a huge part in our family," Joy-Anna said during an episode of Counting On. "I think for me, it left a lot of trying to fill that place and be that fun, older sister. And so I think all of us miss her a ton."

Joy-Anna gained a whole new appreciation for her sisters' many talents after marrying Austin Forsyth and becoming pregnant with their first child in May 2018. "Jana is a doula. It's really nice to have family members that know a lot about that," Joy-Anna said in an episode of Counting On. "Especially since I'm pregnant."

Throughout the pregnancy, she looked to her sisters for guidance. “During my pregnancy I was always open to advice and ways I could prepare myself for the birth and just being a new mom,” Joy told Us Weekly shortly after baby Gideon's birth. “Some of the best advice I received is just to rest before the baby gets here because once the baby is here, you're not going to get rest for a while until he’s on a schedule."

Joy-Anna also revealed that her sisters, Jill and Jessa, were sources of inspiration when it comes to how they've raised their kids. “I’ve seen their consistency and diligence and I can apply those things to my life and into my parenting,” she told Us Weekly.

Oh, and even though she's a married mom these days, she absolutely pals around with her younger sister, too. "My not so little, little sisters!" Joy-Anna captioned a photo from earlier this year of herself, Johannah, and Jennifer all rocking matching braids. Too cute.

Despite their age differences and the sheer volume of Duggar siblings there are, Joy-Anna and her sisters all seem extremely close. Even though they're all so different, Joy values her sisters' contributions to the family and respects their advice when it comes to the important things in life. And you can bet they're always there for her, in good times and in bad.