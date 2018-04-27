Kate Middleton Son's Middle Name Has Been Revealed & It's Perfectly Regal

The day finally arrived! The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William officially welcomed their third child on Monday, April 23 and the royal family now has another little prince. On April 27, the happy parents finally announced the little royals's moniker — Louis Arthur Charles. While his name certainly has that royal flare everyone was expecting, Prince William and Kate Middleton's son's middle name is equally regal and carries a lot of significance.

The royal baby's birth was announced in the early hours of Monday morning when Kensington Palace tweeted that Middleton been admitted into St. Mary's Hospital in London in the early stages of labor. Hours later, the palace announced that she had given birth to a healthy baby boy. "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs," the statement read, adding that the baby weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces. "The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well," the statement continued.

Although the royal baby's birth was first announced on Twitter, an official royal baby announcement for Middleton and Prince William's third child was placed outside Buckingham Palace on a golden easel, as is royal tradition. And four after the newest prince's birth was announced and Middleton and Prince William gave the word its first glimpse of the newest royal, Kensington Palace released Louis Arthur Charles' full name.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles," Kensington Palace said in a statement, per CNN. "The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge. According to CNN, "Louis was the name of the Earl of Mountbatten, the uncle of Queen Elizabeth's husband, the Duke of Edinburgh." And, according to SheKnows, Arthur means "noble" and "courageous," and is most notably the same name as "Legendary sixth century King Arthur of Britain and his Round Table of knights."

The significance of the newest prince's moniker is similar to his siblings. Prince George's full name for instance, is George Alexander Louis. It's likely that his first name is a nod to his great-great-grandfather, King George VI, Queen Elizabeth II's father. But his middle name, according to BabyCentre, "reflects royal naming traditions" and honors "close family." As the site noted, Prince William's middle name is Louis, as do Prince Arthur and Prince Philip. The name Alexander is linked to "ancient history when it comes to rulers and warriors," BabyCentre noted. (Think Alexander the Great.)

With Princess Charlotte — whose full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana — her middle name pays tribute to both Queen Elizabeth II as well as Prince William's late mother, Princess Diana of Wales, according to E! News.

It was expected that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would choose a traditional name for their newest son, but that it would also "resonate with the public and have an impact," as Hello! Magazine explained.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's newest sibling arrived in similar fashion as they did years prior. All of Prince William and Middleton's children were born at St. Mary’s Hospital in London and the new parents emerged from the Lindo Wing with the newborn in tow, giving the world a peek at the newest adorable royal.

Now that the world finally knows the newest royal is indeed a prince, got a glimpse of his adorably chubby cheeks, and his perfectly regal name, royal watchers can finally rest easy. Well, not for too long... the royal wedding between Meghan Marke and Prince Harry is just around the corner on May 19 and one can only hope that we'll get another glimpse of the little prince in some adorable wedding garb.

